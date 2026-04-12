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Asha Bhosle Death: Who is Anand Bhosle? Son of legendary singer, who stood by her mother and managed her career

Asha Bhosle Death: Who is Anand Bhosle? Son of legendary singer, who stood by her mother and managed her career

Anand Bhosle, son of Asha Bhosle, remained a constant support system throughout her life, helping manage personal and professional matters while staying away from the limelight.

Legendary singer Asha Bhosle passed away in Mumbai at age 92 after sudden health complications that included chest infection, respiratory distress and cardiac-related issues. She was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital where medical teams monitored her condition in ICU after her health worsened. Family members confirmed news of her passing while expressing grief over loss of voice that shaped Indian music for decades. Final hours saw close family presence as fans and industry figures began paying tribute to unforgettable journey that defined generations of music lovers.

The family confirmation of Asha Bhosle’s passing away

News of passing was confirmed by son Anand Bhosle who shared that last respects will take place at Casa Grande, Lower Parel, where she lived. He also informed that the final rites will be held at Shivaji Park at 4 PM with full arrangements for a public farewell. Earlier updates mentioned chest infection and breathing complications, which led to hospital admission and critical care support in ICU. Family maintained privacy during the treatment phase while close relatives remained present through the medical care period.

See Anand Bhosle confirming the passing away of Asha Bhosle here

#WATCH | Mumbai: Legendary singer Asha Bhosle’s son, Anand Bhosle says, “My mother passed away today. People can pay their last respects to her at 11 am tomorrow at Casa Grande, Lower Parel, where she lived. Her last rites will be performed at 4 pm tomorrow at Shivaji Park.” https://t.co/enJlEizboY pic.twitter.com/4WqTd9HYxg — ANI (@ANI) April 12, 2026

Who is Anand Bhosle?

Anand Bhosle is youngest son of Asha Bhosle and Ganpatrao Bhosle. He grew up away from spotlight but stayed deeply connected to music world through his mother’s career. He studied business and film direction but later focused fully on managing professional life of his mother. Over years he became key figure in handling concerts travel schedules media coordination and brand work.

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Anand’s role as manager and career support for Asha Bhosle

Anand took responsibility of managing large scale career operations that included international concerts and global appearances. He played important role in organizing ASHA@90 live concert in Dubai which celebrated milestone journey of his mother. He also managed restaurant brand expansion under name Asha’s which became successful international dining chain. His approach stayed focused on protecting privacy and maintaining smooth public relations during major career events.

About personal life of Bhosle family

Relationship between mother and son remained strong through decades. After family separation during early years Anand became emotional support system for singer while also managing professional side of life. Their bond reflected mutual trust and care especially during health challenges. He also supported her during public appearances and medical situations ensuring stability in personal and professional life.

The heartfelt tribute for Queen of Indipop

Following news of passing major political leaders and music industry personalities including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Akshay Kumar, Vivek Oberoi and others expressed grief. Leaders described loss as major moment for Indian cultural history while musicians remembered her unmatched versatility. Known for recording more than 12000 songs across multiple languages she remained one of most influential voices in Indian cinema.

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