Home

Entertainment

Asha Bhosle Death: Who is Zanai Bhosle? Granddaughter of late singer, set to make her movie debut opposite THIS superstar

Asha Bhosle Death: Who is Zanai Bhosle? Granddaughter of late singer, set to make her movie debut opposite THIS superstar

Zanai Bhosle, granddaughter of Asha Bhosle, is preparing for her entry into films with a high-profile debut that has already caught attention in the entertainment world.

Asha Bhosle, the legendary and veteran playback singer widely regarded as one of the greatest vocalists in modern Indian music, has passed away in Mumbai at the age of 92. She was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital on Saturday after experiencing cardiac and respiratory issues, including a cardiac arrest, and was under medical care. According to sources, the iconic artist had not been keeping well for the past few months and was rushed to the hospital in a critical condition before being admitted to the ICU on Saturday night. The news of her demise has been confirmed by family sources. One of the most celebrated voices in Indian music, her immense contribution to film songs and the industry will remain unforgettable for generations.

Confirming the news, Bhosle’s son, Anand Bhosle, said, “My mother passed away today. People can pay their last respects to her at 11 am tomorrow at Casa Grande, Lower Parel, where she lived. Her last rites will be performed at 4 pm tomorrow at Shivaji Park.” Bhosle’s death was also confirmed by Dr Pratit Samdani of Breach Candy Hospital.

Zanai Bhosle’s statement on Asha Bhosle

After the admission of Asha Bhosle, granddaughter Zanai Bhosle shared an update on X and Instagram yesterday, requesting privacy during the treatment phase. The statement mentioned exhaustion and chest infection while assuring fans that recovery updates would follow. Family remained close during hospital care period and kept communication limited to respect the medical situation.

Check out Zanai Bhosle’s post here

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Who is Zanai Bhosle?

Zanai Bhosle is the granddaughter of Asha Bhosle and daughter of Anand Bhosle and Anuja Chitre, belonging to a well-known musical family. Born in Mumbai in 2002, she grew up in a rich artistic environment deeply connected to Indian music heritage. She received her education at the prestigious Institut Le Rosey in Switzerland. From an early age, exposure to music, dance, and performance played a key role in shaping her creative journey.

She trained in singing dancing acting and songwriting while also exploring digital platforms through early performances. In 2020 she appeared in online music projects including reworked tracks connected to spiritual and cultural initiatives. She also participated in inclusive music project 6 Pack Band supporting representation of transgender artists. Alongside creative work she launched retail venture iAzure in Mumbai focused on premium electronics.

Zanai Bhosle’s upcoming big break

Zanai Bhosle is now set for major film entry with historical project titled The Pride of Bharat – Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Film features Kantara star Rishab Shetty in key role and will release in multiple languages including Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, Malayalam and Bengali.

In this film she will play role of Rani Sai Bhonsale also known as Rani Sai Bai who was first wife of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Project has drawn attention due to historical significance and connection to Maratha heritage linked with family legacy.

More about Zanai Bhosle

Zanai has also been in spotlight due to close friendship with Indian cricketer Mohammed Siraj. Both clarified bond in 2025 stating relationship as brotherly with public gestures like rakhi tying reflecting mutual respect and friendship.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.