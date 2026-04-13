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Who was Hemant Bhosle? Late singer Asha Bhosles son, who died while battling cancer, also worked as...

Who was Hemant Bhosle? Late singer Asha Bhosle’s son, who died while battling cancer, also worked as…

Exploring lesser known details about Hemant Bhosle’s life including his professional path, personal journey, and his place within a legendary musical family background.

The passing of legendary music icon, Asha Bhosle at age 92 brought focus back on her personal life story filled with success, loss and emotional struggles. Beyond a legendary music journey, there were deep family tragedies that shaped the private world of the singer. Among the most painful chapters was the loss of son Hemant Bhosle, who lived life across two very different careers before his death. His story connects aviation music and long battle with illness that ended life far away from India.

Who was Hemant Bhosle?

Hemant Bhosle was the eldest son of Asha Bhosle. He was named after legendary composer Hemant Kumar. Early life moved away from the music industry as he chose an aviation career. He worked as a pilot and spent several years in the professional flying world. This phase of life kept him away from the film industry and the musical background of his family.

How did Hemant Bhosle move from aviation to music?

After working in aviation, Hemant Bhosle later returned to the music world. He left his job as a pilot and stepped into the film industry as music composer. Though projects were limited, he showed a strong interest in melody creation. His work reflected emotional depth and understanding of storytelling through sound. One of the known works includes songs from the film Anpadh, which gained attention for musical arrangement and composition style.

What were notable works of Hemant Bhosle?

As composer Hemant Bhosle contributed select tracks in Bollywood. Songs like “Aji Kaho Kya Haal Hai” and “Salamat Raho Tum” showcased creative approach. Music pieces featured legendary actors like late Ashok Kumar and late Sarika. While he did not achieve mass fame like his mother his contribution remained part of film music history and is still remembered by classic cinema followers.

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Where did Hemant Bhosle spend final years?

Later life of Hemant Bhosle shifted to Scotland where he lived away from public attention. During this period he was diagnosed with cancer and underwent treatment. Despite medical care illness progressed and he passed away in 2015. His death came as another emotional blow to family already dealing with earlier tragedy of daughter Varsha Bhosle.

How did Asha Bhosle’s family continue legacy after losses?

Family of Asha Bhosle continued to stay connected through music and memories. Younger son Anand Bhosle supported career management and public work. Granddaughter Zanai Bhosle remained close during later years and often shared moments with legendary singer. Despite personal pain family legacy in music industry continued to remain strong and influential.

More about Asha Bhosle

Final rites of Queen of Indipop is scheduled at Shivaji Park at 4:00 PM with full state honour. National flag covered mortal remains during ceremonial farewell. Public allowed to pay respects from morning at residence. Artists political leaders and fans gathered to honour contribution of iconic singer whose voice shaped generations of Indian music.

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