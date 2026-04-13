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Asha Bhosle Dies, Funeral LIVE UPDATES: Cremation today at 4 PM with full state honours; Antim darshan from…

Asha Bhosle Last Rites | Live Updates: The antim darshan of the legendary singer will be held from 10 am to 2pm on April 14. The cremation will take place at Shivaji Park at 4pm.

Published date india.com Updated: April 13, 2026 9:06 AM IST
email india.com By Kritika Vaid email india.com twitter india.com
Asha Bhosle Dies, Funeral LIVE UPDATES: Cremation today at 4 PM with full state honours; Antim darshan from...

The legendary Indian singer Asha Bhosle breathed her last at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital on Sunday, April 12, 2026 morning. Several political leaders, Bollywood celebrities rushed to pay their last respects. She will be cremated at 4PM with full state honours at Shivaji Park, Mumbai.

Asha Bhosle’s health condition deteriorated on Saturday, April 11, 2016, her doctor informed. She was rushed to the hospital after complaining of chest pain, which was later identified as a cardiac arrest. Doctors later confirmed that she died due to multi-organ failure.

Asha Bhosle’s son Anand Bhosle gave an official statement outside the hospital after her demise. He told the reporters, “She passed away today. Those who wish to pay their last respects can visit her residence tomorrow at 11 am.”

Antim Darshan of Asha Bhosle will be held from 10 am to 2pm, followed by the funeral at 4 pm at Shivaji Park on Monday, 13 April 2026, as per the Bhosle family’s note.

From Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Devendra Fadnavis, Amit Shah, and many Bollywood stars including Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Vicky Kaushal, AR Rahman, among others mourned her demise.

Asha Bhosle has received the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, the Padma Vibhushan, and the National Film Award, and holds the Guinness World Record as the most-recorded artist in music history. It’s more than 12,000 recorded songs across languages.

Check LIVE UPDATES from Asha Bhosle’s last rites:

Live Updates

  • Apr 13, 2026 9:04 AM IST

    Asha Bhosle’s funeral will be conducted by The Maharashtra government with state honors. Her son Anand Bhosle is managing the antim darshan at Casa Grande, Lower Parel, where she lived.

    State Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar, along with legislators Sunil Shinde and Prasad Lad paid their respects. “Asha Bhosle will be accorded a state funeral, which will take place at 4 pm on April 13,” Shelar said.

  • Apr 13, 2026 8:51 AM IST

    Who is Asha Bhosle’s son Anand Bhosle?

    Anand Bhosle did not just act as the son of Asha Bhosle and Ganpatrao Bhosle; he also served as the manager and constant support of the legendary singer. Anand is the youngest son, who grew up away from the spotlight but remained deeply connected to the music world through his mother’s career. He studied business and film direction, but later focused entirely on managing his mother’s professional life. Over the years, he became a key figure in handling concerts, travel schedules, media coordination, and brand-related work.

  • Apr 13, 2026 8:48 AM IST

    Asha Bhosle death: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis visits the queen of Indipop’s residence to pay last respects. He meets Bhosle’s son Anand and
    granddaughter Zaina Bhosle.

  • Apr 13, 2026 8:41 AM IST
    Asha Bhosle sisters: The legendary singer who died on April 12, leaving the whole nation mourning, younger sister of playback singer Lata Mangeshkar and belonged to the prominent Mangeshkar family. They had two other sisters, Usha Mangeshkar and Meena Mangeshkar, and a brother, music director Hridaynath Mangeshkar, who were also involved in music.
  • Apr 13, 2026 8:14 AM IST
    Asha Bhosle’s Net Worth: Asha Bhosle’s net worth has never come from only music. Apart from being a legendary singer, she was an amazing entrepreneur, had restaurants and luxury assets worth Rs 210- 250 crore.
    Asha Bhosle’s restaurant Asha’s is an award-winning, international fine-dining Indian restaurant chain founded in 2002. It operates in 14+ locations in the Middle East and UK.
  • Apr 13, 2026 8:10 AM IST
    Asha Bhosle funeral: The Queen of Indipop has been lauded with numerous awards and honours including the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, the Padma Vibhushan, and the National Film Award, and holds the Guinness World Record as the most-recorded artist in music history. Asha Bhosle will be cremated with full state honours in Mumbai on April 13, 2026 at 4PM. Maharashtra Minister Ashish Shelar confirmed that the final rites will take place at Shivaji Park with a casket draped in the national flag.
  • Apr 13, 2026 8:08 AM IST

    Asha Bhosle death: The queen of Bollywood, who brought indipop culture, began her illustrious singing career at the tender age of 10 in 1943 and has over 12,000 songs to her credit in several Indian languages.

  • Apr 13, 2026 8:04 AM IST

    Asha Bhosle dies: The doyen of Indian music was admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy hospital after complaining of chest pain. She died of cardiac arrest at the age of 92.

About the Author

Kritika Vaid

Kritika Vaid

Entertainment editor with 11+ years of experience. A passionate lover of life, music, movies, and coffee, with deep insight into the film industry. Known for sharp analysis, engaging content, and a st ... Read More

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