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Asha Bhosle’s doctor shares statement on latest health update: ‘She is…’

Asha Bhosle's doctor shares statement on latest health update: 'She is...'

Published date india.com Published: April 11, 2026 10:46 PM IST
email india.com By Ayush Srivastava email india.com twitter india.com
Asha Bhosle's doctor shares statement on latest health update: 'She is...'

Playback legend Asha Bhosle has reportedly been admitted to Breach Candy Hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest, leaving fans and the music fraternity deeply concerned. She is currently under close observation by Dr Pratit Samdani and the medical team. When asked about her condition, the doctor said ‘I can only confirm that she is admitted. I can’t give any other health update.”

*This is a developing story*

About the Author

Ayush Srivastava

Ayush Srivastava

Ayush Srivastava is a passionate Sub Editor at India.com and is currently part of the entertainment team with a strong grasp on South cinema, Bollywood, and Hollywood. With more than 3 years of experi ... Read More

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