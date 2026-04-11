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Asha Bhosles doctor shares statement on latest health update: She is...

Asha Bhosle’s doctor shares statement on latest health update: ‘She is…’

Asha Bhosle's doctor shares statement on latest health update: 'She is...'

Playback legend Asha Bhosle has reportedly been admitted to Breach Candy Hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest, leaving fans and the music fraternity deeply concerned. She is currently under close observation by Dr Pratit Samdani and the medical team. When asked about her condition, the doctor said ‘I can only confirm that she is admitted. I can’t give any other health update.”

*This is a developing story*

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