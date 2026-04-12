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Asha Bhosle, legendary singer and Queen of Indipop dies at 92
Asha Bhosle, legendary singer and Queen of Indipop dies at 92
Asha Bhosle, the legendary singer widely regarded as one of the greatest vocalists in modern Indian music, has passed away at the age of 92. She was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital on Saturday after experiencing cardiac and respiratory issues. According to sources, the iconic artist had not been keeping well for the past few months and was rushed to the hospital in a critical condition. She was subsequently admitted to the ICU on Saturday night.
Legendary singer Asha Bhosle passed away at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai at the age of 92, confirms her son Anand Bhosle.
She was admitted here due to extreme exhaustion and a chest infection. pic.twitter.com/UHGwMD7h9H
— ANI (@ANI) April 12, 2026
*This copy is getting updated.*
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