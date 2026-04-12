Asha Bhosle, legendary singer and Queen of Indipop dies at 92

Asha Bhosle, legendary singer and Queen of Indipop dies at 92

Published date india.com Updated: April 12, 2026 1:00 PM IST
email india.com By Ayush Srivastava email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Ayush Srivastava email india.com twitter india.com
Asha Bhosle, legendary singer and Queen of Indipop dies at 92

Asha Bhosle, the legendary singer widely regarded as one of the greatest vocalists in modern Indian music, has passed away at the age of 92. She was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital on Saturday after experiencing cardiac and respiratory issues. According to sources, the iconic artist had not been keeping well for the past few months and was rushed to the hospital in a critical condition. She was subsequently admitted to the ICU on Saturday night.

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Ayush Srivastava

Ayush Srivastava

Ayush Srivastava is a passionate Sub Editor at India.com and is currently part of the entertainment team with a strong grasp on South cinema, Bollywood, and Hollywood. With more than 3 years of experi ... Read More

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