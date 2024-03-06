Home

Asha Bhosle Meets Amit Shah, Launches ‘Best of Asha’ Biography Book Ahead of Her 90th Birthday, See Pics

Renowned singer Asha Bhosle recently met the Union Home Minister Amit Shah as they together launched a photobiography book titled 'Best of Asha' ahead of here 90th birthday. Read on.

Mumbai: Renowned singer Asha Bhosle on Monday unveiled her photo biography book, ‘Best of Asha’. The veteran singer met the Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Mumbai where she was seen launching her book. Asha’s granddaughter Zanai Bhosle also shared pictures of her grandmother along with the Union Minister. It is important to note that ahead of Asha’s 90th birthday on March 9, she took the initiative to launch ‘Best of Asha’. For the unversed, Asha Bhosle has sung more than 12,000 songs across 80 years of her career, she also pledges to hold concerts in and around Maharashtra. Read along.

Asha Bhosle and Amit Shah Launches ‘Best of Asha’, A Photobiography

Taking a look at the images shared by Asha Bhosle’s pictures with Amita Shah, it can be seen that the veteran singer donning a beautiful white saree, with floral patterns over the border, the singer also drapes a red shawl and adds white flowers to her hair to compliment her look. A news article published by The Hindustan Times claimed that the renowned singer sang a few lines of Abhi Na Jao Chhod Kar from the 1961 film Hum Dono. Also, it is worth noting that the way Asha embraces Union Minister Amit Shah with a beaming smile on her face says everything ahead of her photo biography launch.

Zanai Bhosle Shares Pics Of Her Grandmother Meeting Amit Shah

Zanai Bhosle, the granddaughter of the veteran singer, shared a few images of Asha Bhosle sharing words with the Union Minister, Amit Shah. She captioned her Instagram post, “Fantastic way to start the day (folded hands emoji) (sic)!”

Take a look at Zanai Bhosle’s Instagram Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zanai Bhosle💜 (@zanaibhosle)

Here’s a post re-shared by Asha Bhosle:

Everything You Need To Know About ‘Best of Asha’

As per the inputs given by the ANI, it was the Home Minister and Asha Bhosle who unveiled the ‘Best of Asha’, a photobiography. For the unknown, ‘Best of Asha’ is a compilation of Asha Bhosle’s pictures captured by photographer Gautam Rajadhyaksha.

In several images, Ashish Shelar along with his wife Pratima Shelar, Zanai, Anand Bhosle, Ameya Hete and Ankit Hete of Valuable Group, Prasad Mahadkar of Jeevan Gani and designer Nutan Ajgaonkar, who dedicatedly took their time to compile the book together. There have been multiple images of the Union Minister, Amit Shah, and Asha Bhosle taking over the internet.

