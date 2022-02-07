Mumbai: Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar’s death has left a void in our hearts. February 6 was said to be the darkest day in Bollywood as Lata passed away at the age of 92. Her mortal remains were consigned to the flames amid the chanting of Vedic mantras at Shivaji Park crematorium. Lata Mangeshkar’s younger sister Asha Bhosle took to Instagram to grieve the demise of the nation’s nightingale. Asha Bhosle, 88, posted a picture from their childhood days, in which she looks adorable with her beautiful sister. While missing her beloved sister, she wrote in the caption, “Bachpan ke din bhi kya din the. Didi and I.”Several members of the film fraternity and fans poured in supporting comments.Also Read - FACT CHECK: Did Shah Rukh Khan 'Spit' Near Mortal Remains of Lata Mangeshkar? Here's The Truth

As soon as the post was shared, several celebrities commented on Asha's pic with Lata. "Love you ♥️ aaji", wrote Shraddha Kapoor. "Adorable," AR Rahman wrote. Hrithik Roshan dropped a heart emoticon. "Hum sub aapke saath hai ma'am lataji hum sub ke dilo main hai hamesha raheygi," a fan added.

Lata Mangeshkar passed away on Sunday due to multiple organ failure at the age of 92. The iconic singer got admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital on January 8 after she was diagnosed with COVID-19 and pneumonia. Several celebrities attended her last rites at Shivaji Park on Sunday including actor Shah Rukh Khan, actor Ranbir Kapoor, actor Aamir Khan, actor Shraddha Kapoor, cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, singer Anuradha Podwal, musician Shankar Mahadevan, actor Vidya Balan and her husband and producer Siddharth Roy Kapur.

Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar’s mortal remains were consigned to flames in a public funeral with full state honours amid chanting of vedic hymns and elaborate rituals performed by Hindu priests. The National Flag was carefully removed from her body, ceremonially folded and solemnly handed over to Lata’s nephew, Adinath Mangeshkar, who handed it to the other grieving family members present there.

For the final rites, Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to pay his last respects. Two-day national mourning will be observed in memory of Lata Mangeshkar, government sources informed on Sunday.

May her soul rest in peace!