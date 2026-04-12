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Asha Bhosle recalls feeling overshadowed by Lata Mangeshkar, reveals how she reinvented herself: Didi Ke Wajah se...

Asha Bhosle recalls feeling overshadowed by Lata Mangeshkar, reveals how she reinvented herself: ‘Didi Ke Wajah se…’

Asha Bhosle opens up about early struggles, rivalry with Lata Mangeshkar, and the moment that changed her singing journey.

In the world of Indian music, two names shine brighter than most: Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosle. Their voices have defined generations. Their songs are timeless. But behind this legacy, there was once a quiet struggle, one that shaped Asha Bhosle’s journey in a big way. At a time when Lata Mangeshkar ruled the music industry, Asha Bhosle was still finding her space. And it wasn’t easy. In fact, there was a phase when she felt overshadowed by her own sister, something she later spoke about with honesty.

When similar voices became a challenge

In her early days, Asha Bhosle’s voice sounded very similar to Lata Mangeshkar’s. While that may sound like a blessing, it turned out to be a hurdle. There were moments when people couldn’t tell their voices apart. In one such incident, a production member mistakenly identified Lata’s song as Asha’s.

Recalling the moment, Asha had shared, “Once a man called me. During those days, music records would not have the names of the singers but the names of the actors. So the actor in that particular film was Asha (Parekh), and so the record was tentatively titled Asha Pictures. He mistook Didi’s voice for mine. He said, ‘Yeh Asha ka gaana hai’, I clarified right then, ‘No, its not me. Its my sister’s song. Then he apologised and was like, ‘My bad’.”

It may have sounded like a small mistake, but for Asha, it became a turning point.

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That one moment stayed with her. It made her realise something important: if she continued singing in the same style, she might never get her own identity. “I thought to myself, if I continue to sing in a similar voice to Didi, then I will never get work as long as Didi is in the business. I won’t have a name and fame of my own.” And that’s when she decided to reinvent herself.

Asha began experimenting with different styles. She explored everything, from film songs and pop to ghazals, bhajans, classical music, folk, qawwalis, and even Rabindra Sangeet. She also started watching English films to understand Western singing styles and voice modulation. Slowly, her voice found its own space.

From doubt to dominance

Over time, Asha Bhosle became one of the most versatile singers in the industry. From peppy numbers like “Aaja Aaja” to timeless tracks like “Piya Tu Ab To Aaja,” she proved that she could do it all. Today, she holds a Guinness World Record for recording over 12,000 songs in more than 20 languages. She has also received top honours like the Dadasaheb Phalke Award and the Padma Vibhushan.

A rivalry that made them stronger

Despite being sisters, Asha admitted that there was always a sense of competition between her and Lata. “There was definitely a competition between us. It was a healthy one. This (competition) enhanced our songs.” Whenever they worked together, Asha felt the pressure to bring something new to the table, a unique touch that would make her stand out.

The legacy Asha Bhosle and Lata Mangeshkar created

Looking back, what could have been a limitation turned into Asha Bhosle’s biggest strength. Instead of staying in the shadows, she created her own light. And together, the two sisters didn’t just compete; they built a legacy that continues to inspire generations of singers.

Sometimes, finding your own voice starts with learning how to be different.

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