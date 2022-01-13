Asha Bhosle on Lata Mangeshkar’s Health: Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, who has been hospitalised in Mumbai due to covid-19 and pneumonia, is improving and feels better than before, said veteran singer Usha Bhosle. Lata Mangeshkar is admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy hospital. E-Times spoke to Asha Bhosle and she revealed that she has to go by the health bulletins that the hospital issues every day. “They aren’t allowing anybody. I went once but wasn’t allowed inside the compound itself. There are severe restrictions and protocols being followed in view of the ongoing pandemic.”Also Read - Lata Mangeshkar’s Health Slightly Improved, Doctor Shares Update

Added Asha Bhosle, "Besides, I too am not very well- a bit of cough and cold. I haven't contracted COVID; just a bit under the weather. But Didi is improving; she is better than before," Ashaji asserted.

Ashaji further revealed that their sister Usha Mangeshkar has been in touch with Lataji and gets her health updates on video calls. The doctor Pratit Samdani on Thursday morning, said that the singer's health has improved a bit. "Singer Lata Mangeshkar is still in the ICU ward but there has been a slight improvement in her health," Dr Pratit Samdani told ANI.

Lata Mangeshkar was hospitalised on Tuesday after getting diagnosed with COVID. She was later found to have got pneumonia patches on her lungs. Her niece had said, “Didi is absolutely stable and is alert. God has been really kind. She is a fighter and a winner and that is how we have known her for so many years”.

Wishing for Lata Mangeshkar’s speedy recovery.