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Asha Bhosles romantic superhit song from DDLJ was rejected by Aditya Chopra, later won 11 awards

Asha Bhosle’s romantic superhit song from DDLJ was rejected by Aditya Chopra, later won 11 awards

A romantic track from Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol starrer originally set aside during early production eventually went on to achieve massive recognition, becoming one of the most celebrated songs in Bollywood music history.

The Indian music world lost a legendary voice when Queen of Indipop Padma Vibhushan Asha Bhosle passed away on April 12, 2026, in Mumbai at age 92. Her unmatched journey across thousands of songs shaped the entire sound of Bollywood for decades. From playback brilliance to experimental tracks, her voice remained a constant force in Indian cinema. Final rites were performed with state honours at Shivaji Park on April 13, 2026 where family admirers and industry names gathered for an emotional farewell. Her legacy continues through more than 12000 recorded songs across 20 languages, making her one of the most versatile singers in the history of Indian music.

Asha Bhosle’s voice behind the unexpected DDLJ musical journey

One of the most interesting chapters linked with Asha Bhosle’s career connects to the cult romantic film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge and its song “Zara Sa Jhoom Loon Main.” What many do not know is that this track went through long creative struggle before reaching the final version. Initial composition was rejected by director Aditya Chopra, who felt the energy level did not match the story requirement and situation on screen. The iconic Music duo Jatin Lalit experimented with multiple versions, but approval kept getting delayed during the production stage.

Creative journey behind final version

Music creation process involved long nights and sudden inspiration moments. Composer Jatin Pandit shared that melody came during late night hours when he was asleep and woke up to record idea immediately.

He described tune as lively and timeless which later matched playful situation in film where character experiences emotional shift after drinking scene. After several attempts team finally convinced producers to listen again and version gradually gained approval.

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The magic created by Asha Bhosle and Abhijeet Bhattacharya

Final recording featured vocals of Asha Bhosle and Abhijeet Bhattacharya whose energy brought life into composition. Lyrics by legendary Late Anand Bakshi shaped playful romantic tone that matched screen presence of Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol. Once completed song received strong appreciation from production team including late Yash Chopra and his wife late Pam Chopra. Shah Rukh Khan also praised track after hearing sample and response confirmed final inclusion in film.

More about Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge released on October 20 1995 and marked directorial debut of Aditya Chopra. Film featured seven songs all of which became popular among audience. Made on budget of around Rs 4 crore movie earned approximately Rs 103 crore worldwide and became all time blockbuster. It went on to win total 11 awards including 1 National Award and 10 Filmfare Awards making soundtrack one of most celebrated in Indian cinema history.

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