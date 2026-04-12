Home

Entertainment

Asha Bhosle Songs: Chura Liya Hai Tumne, Dil Cheez Kya Hai to Raat Shabnami, 15 evergreen tracks of Queen of Indipop

Asha Bhosle Songs: Chura Liya Hai Tumne, Dil Cheez Kya Hai to Raat Shabnami, 15 evergreen tracks of Queen of Indipop

From soulful ghazals to breezy romantic tunes, this curated list celebrates Asha Bhosle’s most iconic tracks that continue to resonate across generations, while also reflecting on recent concerns about her health that have drawn attention from fans worldwide.

Asha Bhosle Songs

Legendary singer Asha Bhosle has been admitted to Breach Candy Hospital following a sudden decline in health. According to Dr Pratit Samdhani, she suffered cardiac arrest during morning hours, which led to immediate hospitalisation. She remains under treatment inside the Intensive Care Unit while doctors continue close monitoring. No detailed medical bulletin has been released yet though updates are expected soon. This situation has deeply concerned fans across world and once again highlights the emotional connection people share with her timeless voice and unforgettable songs.

The legacy of Asha Bhosle

This worrying development has brought renewed attention to the journey of the legendary singer whose voice shaped countless memories. From soulful melodies to energetic pop numbers, her songs continue to live across generations. Tracks like Chura Liya Hai Tumne, Dil Cheez Kya Hai, Raat Shabnami and many other classics stand as shining examples of her range and adaptability. Even in moments of uncertainty, her musical legacy remains strong, reminding listeners why she is known as Queen of Indipop.

15 Evergreen Tracks of Music Legend That Define Her Shining Legacy

1. Chura Liya Hai Tumne (1973)

This track from film Yaadon Ki Baaraat redefined what romantic cool sounded like. With the iconic sound of a glass clinking in the intro, Asha’s breathy and soft vocals perfectly captured the flirtatious yet soulful essence of the 70s. It remains a massive staple for guitarists and music lovers.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

2. Dil Cheez Kya Hai (1981)

In the movie Umrao Jaan, Asha transformed herself into a classical powerhouse. This ghazal is a masterclass in breath control and deep emotion. Every nuance and inflection she delivered brought the character of a courtesan to life, proving she could handle complex semi-classical compositions with total ease and grace.

3. Raat Shabnami (1996)

As the Queen of Indipop, Asha ruled the 90s with this sultry and atmospheric hit. The song featured a modern, electronic beat that was far ahead of its time. Her voice sounded youthful and mysterious, bridging the gap between traditional film music and the burgeoning independent pop scene in India.

4. Dum Maro Dum (1971)

This hippie anthem from Hare Rama Hare Krishna is perhaps her most rebellious track ever. Asha’s vocals captured the psychedelic spirit of that era with a gritty and edgy tone. It became a massive hit, solidifying her reputation as the go-to singer for unconventional, bold and high-energy songs today.

5. Piya Tu Ab To Aaja (1971)

Known as the ultimate item number, this song from Caravan is legendary for its rhythmic energy. Asha’s unique vocal improvisations and high-octane delivery were revolutionary for the time. She brought a sense of playfulness and sensuality to the screen that was entirely new for the Indian cinema landscape.

6. In Aankhon Ki Masti (1981)

Another gem from Umrao Jaan, this song highlights Asha’s incredible technical range. The composition is slow and very deliberate, requiring immense vocal stability. She managed to convey deep longing through her singing, making this one of the most respected and frequently covered ghazals in the history of Indian music.

7. O Mere Sona Re (1966)

From the film Teesri Manzil, this track is a perfect example of Asha’s chemistry with the composer. It is a playful and upbeat song that captures the joy of young love perfectly. Her voice sounds bright and energetic, matching the fast-paced, Western-inspired orchestration that defined 60s musical trends.

8. Mera Kuchh Saaman (1987)

Singing this song for Ijazat was a major technical challenge due to its blank verse lyrics. Asha handled the conversational style with poetic brilliance and ease. She turned a difficult, non-rhyming composition into a heartbreakingly beautiful melody, earning her a National Film Award for her deeply emotive vocal performance.

9. Aao Huzoor Tumko (1968)

This song from Kismat is a classic where Asha used her voice to mimic a slight, graceful intoxication. It is incredibly difficult to sing while maintaining both melody and character, but she did it effortlessly. The track remains a favorite for its unique mood and her truly flawless execution.

10. Parde Mein Rehne Do (1968)

Featured in Shikar, this song won her a prestigious Filmfare Award. It has a distinct Middle Eastern influence and a very catchy, rhythmic hook. Asha’s ability to infuse the track with mystery and a teasing charm made it an instant classic, proving her versatility across different global musical styles.

11. Do Lafzon Ki Kahani (1979)

Sung on a gondola in The Great Gambler, this song is pure romance. Asha’s voice is soft and melodic, echoing across the waters of Venice. The simplicity of the melody allows her natural tone to shine, creating a timeless atmosphere that feels as fresh today as it did decades ago.

12. Jaiye Aap Kahan Jayenge (1966)

This track from Mere Sanam is a beautiful example of the classic Bollywood teasing song. Asha’s vocals are light and airy, filled with a gentle sarcasm and charm. It showcases her ability to act through her voice, making the listener feel the specific emotions of the character on screen.

13. Kahin Aag Lage (1999)

From the movie Taal, this track showed that Asha could still dominate the music charts in the late 90s. Working with modern composers, she adapted her style to a more contemporary and rhythmic sound. Her voice remained as crisp as ever, proving her timeless appeal across several different generations.

14. Janu Meri Jaan (1980)

This fun and upbeat duet from Shaan is a celebration of friendship and love. Asha’s voice is full of life and joy, matching the grand scale of the film. It’s a quintessential 80s pop-Bollywood fusion that highlights her ability to make any song feel like a massive and energetic party.

15. Rangeela Re (1995)

Asha’s collaboration for the movie Rangeela was a major turning point. At an age where most singers retire, she delivered this high-energy and youthful anthem. Her voice sounded incredibly fresh and vibrant, proving once again that she is the ultimate talent prowess of the Indian music industry, regardless of age.

The journey of Asha Bhosle stands as rare blend of talent adaptability and cultural impact. Even during health challenges her music continues to unite listeners and keep her legacy alive across generations.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.