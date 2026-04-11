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Asha Bhosle suffers cardiac arrest, gets admitted to Breach Candy Hospital

Asha Bhosle suffers cardiac arrest, gets admitted to Breach Candy Hospital

Published date india.com Published: April 11, 2026 8:55 PM IST
email india.com By Ayush Srivastava email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Ayush Srivastava email india.com twitter india.com
Asha Bhosle suffers cardiac arrest, gets admitted to Breach Candy Hospital

Playback legend Asha Bhosle has reportedly suffered a cardiac arrest and has been admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai on Saturday April 11. She is currently receiving treatment in the Emergency Medical Services section of the hospital. As of now there has been no official statement from her family or from the hospital authorities regarding her health condition.

*This copy is now getting updated.*

About the Author

Ayush Srivastava

Ayush Srivastava

Ayush Srivastava is a passionate Sub Editor at India.com and is currently part of the entertainment team with a strong grasp on South cinema, Bollywood, and Hollywood. With more than 3 years of experi ... Read More

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