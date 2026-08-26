Asha Bhosle’s final feature film song ‘Ae Meri Zindagi’ set for release on…

Asha Bhosle, fondly known as The Queen of Indipop, will continue to touch music lovers with the release of Ae Meri Zindagi. Recorded in 2023, the song is set to arrive posthumously following the legendary singer’s passing.

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Asha Bhosle’s final feature film recording to reach listeners (PC: Twitter)

Asha Bhosle’s voice is set to return to the big screen with a song that carries a deeply emotional significance. The late legendary singer’s final recorded feature film song, Ae Meri Zindagi, Tu Chupi Hai Kahan, will be released on September 8, marking her birth anniversary. The track was recorded in 2023 for the drama-comedy Om Ka Hari. Asha Bhosle, fondly known as the Queen of Indipop, passed away earlier this year at the age of 92. Her upcoming song will therefore be heard by audiences as a posthumous release and is expected to become a special part of her extraordinary musical legacy.

Asha Bhosle’s final film song gets a special release

Ae Meri Zindagi, Tu Chupi Hai Kahan will arrive as part of Om Ka Hari, a drama-comedy directed by Harish Vyas. The song was recorded in late 2023 and marks Asha Bhosle’s last recorded song for a feature film as a playback singer. The decision to release it on her birth anniversary adds another emotional layer to the track. Instead of being treated as a regular music launch, the song is being positioned as a celebration of the singer’s voice and the legacy she left behind.

Why the song is important to Om Ka Hari

Om Ka Hari stars Anshuman Jha and centres on the relationship between a father and his son. The story explores emotions surrounding family bonds and the importance of expressing feelings that often remain unsaid. The song featuring Asha Bhosle is understood to play an important role in the emotional journey of the film. Her voice is expected to add another layer to a story that deals with love, family and personal emotions.

The Queen of Indipop leaves behind a remarkable legacy

Asha Bhosle was one of the most versatile voices in Indian music and was often referred to as the Queen of Indipop. During her eight-decade career, she moved effortlessly between film songs, ghazals, romantic melodies and high-energy tracks. Her memorable solo hits include Piya Tu Ab To Aaja, Dum Maro Dum, Chura Liya Hai Tumne, Abhi Na Jao Chhod Kar and the soulful ghazal Inn Aankhon Ki Masti.

She also created unforgettable musical collaborations, including O Lekha with her sister and Nightingale of India late Lata Mangeshkar, Chod Do Aanchal with legendary Kishore Kumar and Kya Ghazal Sunayein with iconic late Jagjit Singh. Her international work with the Kronos Quartet on You’ve Stolen My Heart further showcased her remarkable musical range.

Asha Bhosle passed away at 92

Asha Bhosle died on April 12, 2026 in Mumbai at the age of 92. She had been receiving medical care after health complications before her condition worsened. Her death marked the end of one of the most influential careers in Indian playback singing. Tributes poured in from across the country as musicians, actors, filmmakers and fans remembered her contribution to Indian music.