Asha Bhosle’s Granddaughter Zanai Bhosle Set to Make Acting Debut in Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s Biopic

Asha Bhosle's granddaughter Zanai Bhosle gets emotional as filmmaker Sandeep Ssingh announces her debut project in a biopic The Pride of Bharat - Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Legendary singer Asha Bhosle‘s granddaughter Zanai Bhosle is all set to make her cinematic debut. She will be seen essaying the role of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s wife, Rani Sai Bhonsale, in filmmaker Sandeep Ssingh, The Pride of Bharat – Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Announcing the debut of Zanai, Asha Bhosle took to X and wrote, “I am truly overjoyed to see my lovely granddaughter @ZanaiBhosle joining the cinema world in the upcoming grand epic #ThePrideofBharat Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. I sincerely hope that she claims her destined position in cinematic history and wish her and @thisissandeeps all the very best.”

Sandeep also expressed his happiness in having Zanai in his film. He said, “l feel so honoured and absolutely privileged to be launching Zanai who is a descendant of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s family lineage and also shares her lineage with extremely brilliant and accomplished family, with the late Lata Mangeshkarji being her aunt and being Asha Bhosleji’s granddaughter. She is a proud Bhosle, who has already been gifted with a soulful voice and has an ear for music. But few know what a talented dancer and a skillful performer she is. She will do full justice to the character of Rani Sai Bai.”

He added, “As Shivaji Maharaj’s wife, Rani Sai Bai had contributed immensely to his growth as a king and a human being.”

The Pride of Bharat – Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is being made on a massive scale and will be released on February 19, 2026, which is Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti.

The film marks Sandeep’s theatrical directorial debut and is presented by Immerso Studio and Legend Studios.

