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Asha Bhosles last Instagram post was all about life, music and moksha, leaves fans emotional - Check

Asha Bhosle’s last Instagram post was all about life, music and moksha, leaves fans emotional – Check

Asha Bhosle’s final Instagram post, filled with spirituality and love for music, is now touching hearts after her passing.

The voice that defined generations has fallen silent, but its echo will stay forever. Asha Bhosle, one of India’s most iconic and loved singers, passed away on Sunday, April 12, in Mumbai at the age of 92. Just a day before, on April 11, she was rushed to the hospital after suffering from extreme exhaustion and a chest infection, a detail confirmed by her granddaughter Zanai Bhosle. The heartbreaking news was later confirmed by Maharashtra’s Minister of Cultural Affairs, Ashish Shelar.

As the country comes to terms with this loss, preparations are being made to bid her a final goodbye. Her mortal remains will be kept at her residence on April 13 from 11 am to 3 pm for fans and well-wishers to pay their respects. Her last rites will take place at Shivaji Park at 4 pm. While the industry mourns, one thing has quietly caught everyone’s attention: her last Instagram post, which now feels more meaningful than ever.

Asha Bhosle’s last Instagram post leaves fans emotional

Asha Bhosle was not just a singer, she was an emotion that connected generations across the world. Even in her final days, her love for music remained untouched. Her last Instagram post, shared on March 18 in collaboration with the band Gorillaz, reflected exactly that.

In the post, she spoke about The Shadowy Light as a deeply personal and spiritual reflection of her life. Drawing inspiration from her visit to Varanasi and the Ganges, she beautifully compared life to crossing a river, with music guiding her journey.

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She wrote, “The song ‘The Shadowy Light’ holds deep meaning for me. Visiting Varanasi and travelling along the most sacred river Ganges, observing closely what I saw, I understood the meaning of life, who I was and what I was supposed to do on earth.”

Asha Bhosle’s words that stay forever: “My music is my boatman”

In the same note, Asha Bhosle shared a thought that now feels even more powerful. She described music as her guide through life, calling it her “boatman” that helped her cross every phase. She wrote, “On ‘The Shadowy Light’, my crossing this deep river signifies my life’s journey… my birth, my relationships, my dedication to music, my achievements and my duties as a daughter, mother, sister, wife and a Hindu Indian. The boatman is my music, my guide across this river of life and when I get to the other side, my journey shall be complete.”

She further added, “I shall attain moksha (ultimate freedom) wherein I shall become one of the thousands of sounds floating all around us. If you put some of them together, they form a beautiful tune. Therefore, I shall become one of those sounds, which shall eventually become a musical note in a beautiful song which shall be heard by several generations for thousands of years. This freedom to become one with nature is what awaits me on the other side of the river.” – Asha Bhosle.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gorillaz (@gorillaz)

Fans flood her last post with tributes

Soon after the news of her passing broke, fans rushed to her last Instagram post, turning it into a space filled with love and memories. Comments poured in from across the world. One fan wrote, “You will be missed.” Another shared, “Timeless and soulful, your voice will forever echo in our hearts. Om Shanti.” One emotional comment read, “Gaankokila… a voice the world will never forget…In every note, you still live on RIP Asha Jii.”

A life rooted in music and warmth

Interestingly, just days before this, Asha Bhosle had wished her fans on the occasion of Ramadan, spreading warmth and positivity. Her message read, “As the holy month of Ramadan approaches, Asha Bhosle and team wish you and your loved ones a blessed and joyous Ramadan Kareem. May this sacred month bring peace to your heart, reflection to your spirit, and warmth to your home. We warmly welcome you to Asha’s to break your Iftar with us and experience a specially curated Ramadan feast in an atmosphere of elegance and comfort.”

As the nation mourns, her words feel like a quiet goodbye. A voice may fade, but a legacy like hers never truly ends.

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