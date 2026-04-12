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Asha Bhosles mortal remains to be kept at Mumbai residence, cremation tomorrow with full state honours

Asha Bhosle’s mortal remains to be kept at Mumbai residence, cremation tomorrow with full state honours

The mortal remains of Asha Bhosle will be kept at her Mumbai residence for final respects before her cremation, which will take place with full state honours.

Asha Bhosle left millions in grief after passing in Mumbai at age 92, bringing end to the golden chapter of Indian music history. Known for a voice that carried emotion across generations she remained a symbol of timeless artistry and cultural pride. News of her demise spread quickly across the country, leading to emotional tributes from fans, artists and leaders. Her journey from early struggle to global recognition made her one of the most respected figures in the music world, leaving behind a legacy that continues to inspire future generations.

The final moments of Queen of Indipop

Asha Bhosle, legendary playback singer and Padma Vibhushan awardee, passed away in Mumbai on Sunday at the age of 92, marking the end of an era in Indian music. She died at Breach Candy Hospital, where she had been admitted on Saturday, April 11, evening following extreme exhaustion and a chest infection. Reports mentioned that she also suffered a cardiac arrest.

Confirming the cause of death, Dr Pratit Samdani and his son Anand Bhosle said, “Asha Bhosale breathed her last today in Breach Candy Hospital. She passed away due to multi-organ failure.”

About last rites of Asha Bhosle

Maharashtra minister Ashish Shelar confirmed that final rites will take place with full state honours. He shared that entire country is mourning loss while highlighting global impact of her music.

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According to details shared by minister mortal remains will be kept at residence in Lower Parel allowing family friends and admirers to pay final respects between 11 am and 3 pm. Cremation will take place at Shivaji Park Crematorium at 4 pm with full state honours marking official farewell to legendary artist.

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The legacy of Asha Bhosle

Passing of Asha Bhosle has led to wave of grief across India and beyond. Leaders artists and fans remembered her as voice that defined multiple eras of cinema and music. Her songs connected generations and crossed language barriers making her global cultural icon.

Her contribution extended beyond playback singing into shaping sound of Indian cinema through versatility and innovation. From classical compositions to modern experimental tracks she remained symbol of artistic excellence and dedication.

More about Asha Bhosle

Born in 1933, Asha Bhosle began her musical journey at a young age and rose to prominence in the 1950s. Over her career spanning decades, she recorded thousands of songs across multiple Indian languages, ranging from classical and ghazals to cabaret, pop, and folk.

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