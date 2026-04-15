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Asha Bhosles son Anand Bhosle to inherit a Rs 2500000000 empire, her India and Dubai businesses will be managed by…, Zanai Bhosle will oversee…

Asha Bhosle’s son Anand Bhosle to inherit a Rs 2500000000 empire, her India and Dubai businesses will be managed by…, Zanai Bhosle will oversee…

Asha Bhosle lent her voice to over 12,000 songs in various languages, including Bollywood. She passed away on April 12, 2026, at the age of 92, leaving behind a profound musical legacy. Bhosle's Rs 250 crore empire will be managed by...

Asha Bhosle with her family members

India’s legendary singer Asha Bhosle passed away on Sunday, April 12, 2026. Along with her legendary musical legacy, Asha left behind a fortune worth crores. Alongside her singing career, she also built wealth through restaurants, investments, and real estate. After her passing, attention has turned to her family and how her estate will be managed. Who will inherit the legendary singer’s multi-million-dollar estate, and who will run her business? Let’s find out.

Asha Bhosle’s assets and businesses

Asha Bhosle (1933–2026) was a legendary singer with a career spanning over 70 years and more than 12,000 songs across multiple languages, with an estimated net worth of Rs 200–250 crore (approximately $1.2 billion). She amassed this wealth through her international restaurant chain, Asha’s, and significant real estate investments. Her portfolio included luxury properties in Mumbai and Pune valued at Rs 80–100 crore (approximately $1 billion), as well as a restaurant brand launched in 2002 with branches across the UK and Dubai.

Asha Bhosle’s business in Dubai

Launched in Dubai in 2002, Asha’s is a high-end restaurant chain with branches in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Kuwait, Bahrain, and the UK (Birmingham and Manchester). Bhosle was deeply involved with the brand; she reportedly trained chefs and held a 20% stake in the venture.

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Who will inherit Asha Bhosle’s property worth crores?

Following the death of legendary singer Asha Bhosle at the age of 92, her estate, reportedly worth Rs 200–250 crore, is expected to be inherited by her son Anand Bhosle and granddaughter Zanai Bhosle. Her son Anand Bhosle managed her business affairs and is now considered the heir. Her assets include luxurious properties in Mumbai and Pune, as well as her renowned international restaurant chain, Asha’s.

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