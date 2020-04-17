Actors Rithvik Dhanjani and Asha Negi have reportedly split after seven years of living together and enjoying a romantic bliss. The couple met on the sets of their show – ZEE TV’s Pavitra Rishta and started dating each other. It’s been seven years since their fans got used to their romantic selfies and happy pictures from the times when they celebrated special moments with their bunch of friends. Rithvik and Asha had a way to interact with their fans and display an immense affection for each other that seemed equal parts beautiful and magical. Now, a report in Bombay Times reveals that all that beauty has finally come to an end as the two get separated. Also Read - Pavitra Rishta Star Asha Negi Opposite Abhishek Bachchan in Anurag Basu's Multi-Starrer

The report mentions a source close to the couple disclosing that they had been dragging their relationship for around a year but decided to take separate ways in December last year. While they haven't officially announced anything, neither on social media nor among their close friends, everyone in their circle wants to respect their privacy and hasn't questioned them about the relationship status. The source added that it seems they outgrew each other and there was no one to be blamed.

It is believed that Asha had stopped hanging out with their friends over a year ago except for some really closed ones. Both of them are often seen sharing photos of each other on social media. However, they haven't done so from December last year. The last photo of them together that lies in their Instagram accounts is the one clicked during Christmas celebrations. "Something was amiss in their relationship for quite some time. In fact, both knew that the relationship was over long before they decided to move on. It looks like they outgrew each other. Having said that, they handled the situation maturely. Both of them haven't told their friends, but they are aware of it. However, they don't question them on their relationship status," the source explained to the daily.

Another beautiful relationship bites the dust!