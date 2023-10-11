Home

Asha Parekh Reacts to Kangana Ranaut's Statement About 'Fake Friendships' in Bollywood: 'Dosti Kyu Nahi Karti'

Asha Parekh Reacts to Kangana Ranaut’s Statement About ‘Fake Friendships’: Asha Parekh recently reacted to Kangana Ranaut’s statement about ‘fake friendships’ in Bollywood. The veteran actress contradicted Kangana’s claims and said that there are still genuine friendships existing in the Hindi film industry. Asha Parekh had previously made a controversial statement about the makers of The Kashmir Files not donating any money for the welfare of Kashmiri Hindus from the film’s revenue. The Padma Shri recipient, in an interaction with News 18 stated that, “Have you seen how close me, Waheeda ji and Helen ji are? We have a strong friendship.”

ASHA PAREKH REACTS TO KANGANA RANAUT’S REMARKS ON ‘FAKE FRIENDSHIPS’ IN BOLLYWOOD

On being quizzed whether she agrees with Kangana that true exist do not exist in Bollywood today, the veteran said, “Ab woh Kangana ji se puchiye na, ki kyu nahi hai. Aapne aisa kyu nahi pucha, ki aap aise kyu bol rahe hai (Please ask Kangana why it doesn’t exist anymore? Why did you not ask her why she made that statement)? It is a personal choice of everyone, whether they want to be friends with someone or not. So, you must ask her ki woh kyu nahi dosti karti? Mere saath toh bohot achchi hai woh (Kangana should have been asked why she does not make friends. She is very nice to me).”

Kangana will next be seen in Emergency. The actor is also the producer and director, apart from herself playing Indira Gandhi in the movie. Emergency also stars Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Mahima Chaudhary, Milind Soman, Vishak Nair and the late Satish Kaushik. She will also feature in the magnum opus Sita: The Incarnation where she plays the titular role.

