Asha Parekh Slams ‘The Kashmir Files’ Makers: Asha Parekh, known as the ‘Hit Girl’ of Hindi cinema has worked in many entertaining commercial, blockbusters. The veteran actress is still revered for her charm, charisma, grace and panache. She recently spoke about watching films on controversial subjects and stated that if people prefer watching such films, then it is their choice. On being quizzed whether she has seen Vivek Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files, the veteran declined. The Padma Shri recipient in a recent interview with CNBC Awaaz also went ahead to question how much the producers of The Kashmir Files donated to the welfare of Kashmiri Hindus.

ASHA PAREKH CRITICISES THE KASHMIR FILES PRODUCERS

The veteran actress said, “Maine picturein (films like The Kashmir Files) dekhi nahi hai toh main kaise controversy pe baat karun? Agar logo ko pasand hai toh dekhni chahiye aise filmein (I haven’t seen these films, so I can’t comment on the controversies surrounding them. But if people like watching these films, then they should watch)”. She further opined, “Logo ne dekhi The Kashmire Files. Main thoda sa controversial statement karna chahti hoon (Yes, people watched The Kashmir Files. I will say something controversial now). The film’s producer made Rs 400 Crore. Toh unhone kitne paise diye unko jo Hindu Kashmiri hai, jo Jammu mein rehte hain, jinke paase pani nahi hai, electricity nahi hai, unko unhone kitne paise diye? Unhone paise kamaye hai, distributor ka share hoga, unka share hoga? Chaliye Rs 400 Crore mein se Rs 200 Crore kamaye hai, toh Rs 50 Crore bhi toh de sakte the na (How much money did the makers give for the welfare of the Hindus living in Jammu without access to water and electricity. Suppose the producers earned Rs 200 crore out of the film’s Rs 400 Crore collection, they could have donated Rs 50 Crore to help Kashmiri Hindus, right)?”

The Kashmir Files stars Darshan Kumar, Pallavi Joshi, Anupam Kher, Punit Issar, Mithun Chakraborty and others in crucial roles.

