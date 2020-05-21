Ashiesh Roy, who has been a part of the industry for the past two decades, is admitted to CritiCare Hospital, Mumbai for dialysis. He made an appeal on Facebook that he needs financial help as he needs to be treated. Now, the recent update on this is that the veteran actor has requested the hospital management to discharge him as he does not have any money left to pay the bills. Also Read - Ashiesh Roy Reveals he Doesn’t Have a Single Penny, Already Paid Rs 2 Lakh to Hospital

In a recent interview with TOI, Ashiesh said, “I was already facing a money crunch and the situation has worsened owing to the lockdown. I had savings of Rs 2 lakh, which I spent during the first two days of being hospitalised. First, I was tested for Covid-19, which cost me around Rs 11,000, followed by other expenses. I spent around 90,000 on a single round of dialysis. I have to undergo a treatment, which will cost me Rs 4 lakh, but I don’t have the money to pay for it. So, I want to go back home, as I can’t afford the treatment. I am seeking financial aid from people so that I can clear my medical bills to get discharged. I can’t continue staying here even if I were to die tomorrow.” Also Read - Sasural Simar Ka’s Ashiesh Roy Suffers a Paralytic Stroke, Admitted in ICU; Asks Fans For Urgent Financial Help

Earlier, Asheish’s co-star Sooraj Thapar said that he is planning to sell his flat but as per the current situation it’s difficult. He told, “Ashiesh has been wanting to sell off his 2 BHK flat to take care of his medical expenses, but that’s not easy in the current scenario and will take time.”

He is known for his roles in popular TV shows like Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi, Sasural Simar Ka, Mere Angne Mein, Baa Bahu Aur Baby, Bymokesh Bakshi, to name a few.