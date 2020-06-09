Sasural Simar Ka actor Ashiesh Roy who recently got admitted to the hospital for dialysis as he suffered a paralytic stroke, updated about his health and financial condition by the help of his friend on Facebook and had asked for money from people too. As per the latest reports in Spotboye, the actor is back home and feeling extremely weak as he doesn’t have money to pay the bills. When the portal checked on Ashiesh’s condition. He said, “I am home right now and feeling extremely weak. There is a house help who is taking care of me. As flights are not working full-fledged, my sister has not been able to come down”. Also Read - Ashiesh Roy on Getting Financial Help: I'll Return All Money Once Shooting of my TV Show Commences

Ashiesh Roy’s hospital bill was crossing Rs 2 lakhs so therefore he had no other option but to take a discharge. He further said, “I had to take discharge on May 24 as I had no more money to pay them. The bill was of Rs 2 lakhs and somehow I managed to pay that.” Also Read - Ashiesh Roy Reaches Out to Salman Khan And Being Human to Seek Financial Help For His Dialysis

The TV actor’s dialysis is still on and goes every alternate day to the hospital. He said, “My dialysis is still on and it will go on for two more months. I visit the hospital every alternate day and they charge 2k for three hours dialysis.” Also Read - Ashiesh Roy Asks Hospital to Discharge, Says 'Treatment Will Cost Rs 4 Lakh, I Don't Have Money'

There were reports that Ashiesh Roy was helped by the industry people and even actor Salman Khan helped him. However, he rubbished the news and told Spotboye, “I have not received any help and I don’t know if my message even reached Salman Khan. I just want to get fine now and get back to work”.