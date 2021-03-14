Veteran actor Ashish Vidyarthi, who is seen mostly playing the antagonist and character roles, has tested positive for novel coronavirus and is admitted to the hospital in Delhi. He had gone to the capital for some work but didn’t feel well there. So, the 58-year-old got himself tested for COVID and found out that it’s positive. He had shared a video on Instagram from his hospital bed saying: “When I find Cheer in my present… I am grateful for what I have… And the journey i am in.” The clip shows that Ashish is at Max Hospital, Saket and thanks the team of doctors and staff who are taking care of him. Also Read - Coronavirus in Tamil Nadu: Rs 200 Fine For Not Wearing Masks in Nilgiris; E-pass Mandatory For People Entering State From Kerala. Check Latest Guidelines



In another video, Ashish Vidyarthi revealed that he was feeling uneasy and therefore went for a COVID-19 test which turned out to be positive. He urged everyone to stay safe and captioned it as: “This is one positive I didn’t want… I tested positive for Covid… Whoever has come i touch with me, please get yourself tested. Am symptom free as of now.. Trust shall be fine soon. Your wishes and love are invaluable. Alshukran Bandhu.. Alshukran Zindagi!’

On the work front, Ashish Vidyarthi has been a part of the film industry for decades and worked in different Indian languages such as Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Bengali. Ashish was seen in Raat Ki Subah Nahi, Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, Ek Aur Ek Gyarah, 1942: A Love Story and many more.