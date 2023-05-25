Home

Ashish Vidyarthi Marries Fashion Entrepreneur Rupali Barua In Intimate Ceremony

Ashish Vidyarthi and Rupali Barua got married in Kolkata. The ceremony was attended by close family and friends.

Ashish Vidyarthi and Rupali Barua got married in an intimate ceremony.

Ashish Vidyarthi, who is known for playing negative characters in films, has tied the knot with fashion entrepreneur Rupali Barua. The couple got married in an intimate ceremony in a Kolkata club, reported The Times of India. This is Ashish Vidyarthi’s second marriage. The National Award winner had earlier been married to Rajoshi Barua, the daughter of actress Shakuntala Barua.

Ashish Vidyarthi got married to Rupali Barua, who hails from Assam, in the presence of close family and friends. The entrepreneur, who is based in Kolkata, is associated with an upscale fashion store in the city.

As reported by TOI, the wedding was a blend of Assamese and Malayalam cultures. Rupali Barua’s stylist, Rajat, stated that the entrepreneur “started getting ready at 6.30 am and wore a beautiful white mekhela chador from Assam, which matched Ashish’s white and gold Mundu from Kerala. Her exquisite gold jewellery was inspired by South Indian temple art.”

How Ashish Vidyarthi Met Rupali Barua

The couple reportedly met some time ago and decided to take their relationship ahead. Both Ashish Vidyarthi and Rupali Barua wanted their wedding to be an intimate affair.

“At this stage of my life, getting married to Rupali (Barua) is an extraordinary feeling. We had a court marriage in the morning, followed by a get-together in the evening,” Ashish Vidyarthi told TOI.

Ashish Vidyarthi’s Career:

Ashish Vidyarthi has featured in over 300 films in 11 different languages. He made his Hindi debut with the 1994 movie Droh Kaal, which won him the National Award for Best Supporting Actor. Ashish Vidyarthi has played pivotal roles in Barfi!, Kaho Naa…Pyaar Hai, Haseena Maan Jaayegi, Pokiri and 1942: A Love Story. The actor was last seen in the Netflix series Rana Naidu, which starred Venkatesh and Rana Daggubati in the lead.

There are a number of exciting projects in the pipeline for Ashish Vidyarthi. The Droh Kaal actor is set to appear in Vishal Bharadwaj’s Khufiya, which also stars Tabu, Ali Fazal and Wamiqa Gabbi.

Ashish Vidyarthi will also feature in Trivikram Srinivas’ SSMB28, alongside Mahesh Babu, Pooja Hedge, Akshay Kumar and John Abraham. Reportedly titled Amaravathi Atu Itu, the movie is expected to release on January 13 next year. The project is being bankrolled by S. Radha Krishna under Haarika and Hassine Creations.

