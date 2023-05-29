Home

As Ashneer Grover joins Roadies 19, netizens started making fun of him. Here a few reactions!

Mumbai: Makers of the reality show Roadies: Karm Ya Kaand recently unveiled a new promo which raised the fans’ excitement for the new season. What caught the netizen’s eyeballs in the promo was the Ex-Shark Tank judge Ashneer Grover’s short appearance. Taking to Instagram, MTV Roadies shared the promo on their official handle and captioned it, “Ab tak toh bas tumne suni hai karm ya kaand ki baatein, ab dekhoge bhi. Ready ho for the mahayudh? MTV Roadies – Karm Ya Kaand, co-powered by @wildstoneofficial , starts from 3rd June, every Sat & Sun at 7PM only on MTV & JioCinema.”

The promo video showcased gang leaders Prince Narula, Rhea Chakraborty, and Gautam Gulati being engaged in an intense bidding war for contestants. And suddenly Ashneer makes a surprised appearance and could be heard saying, “Bheek hi maang raha hai na bhai. Ki lelo mereko.”

Soon after the clip was out, netizens swamped the comment section and shared their responses to the MTV Roadies clip. “Ashneer Grover joins Roadies !!! Chalo firse MTV dekhne ka samay aa gaya hai !,” a user wrote.

Another user commented, “Ashneer Grover in Roadies. Kya chalra hai, kya kar rahe ho?” A user said, “Within a year, Ashneer Grover went from being a Co Founder at 3 Billion Dollar Company to a judge at Shark Tank to being a gang leader at Roadies”.

Actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood is also returning as a host on the youth-based reality show. He has replaced actor-VJ Rannvijay Singha in season 18 of Roadies as a host and there were no gang leaders.

Roadies- Karm ya Kaand is scheduled to be out on MTV and Jio Cinema on June 3.

