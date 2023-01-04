Ashneer Grover Recalls Rejecting Virat Kohli Even When They Offered Anushka Sharma in Packaged Deal: ‘Kaunsa Lehenga Pehnane Hain…’

Ashneer Grover on Rejecting Virat Kohli: Ashneer Grover, who is missing from the second season of Shark Tank India, recalls rejecting Indian cricketer Virat Kohli for an ad. Speaking on a podcast, the former BharaPe co-founder revealed that he was to shoot for an ad with Virat but he refused to have him on board and instead got the other 11 players in half of what he was supposed to pay for Virat.

Ashneer was on the Vagehra Vagehra podcast when he revealed that he later even told Virat about this at a party and he praised him for a better business decision. The former Shark said, “Maine bola chalo, Virat Kohli ko le lete hain, aur usne ek amount boli. Abhi bolunga nahi, Virat Kohli bura maan jayega. Phir bola ke Anushka ko bhi saath mein le lo. Maine bola maine kaunse Mayavar ke lehenge pehnane hain aur sherwani bechni hai, woh Manyavar waalon ne kar liya hai (I said let’s get Kohli on board and he told me the amount. I won’t talk about that amount now, Virat would mind that. Then they also offered Anushka as a packaged deal and I refused. I said ‘am I selling lehenga or sherwani here’. That’s something Manyavar has already done).”

ASHNEER GROVER GOT 11 PLAYERS IN HALF THE AMOUNT HE WAS GIVING TO VIRAT KOHLI

He added that he twisted the same deal and asked him to get the other 11 players for half the amount now. “Maine bola koi aur player bata, woh bolta hai ke uske baad kisi ki aukaat hi nahi hai. Maine kaha ek kaam kar, jitne ka tu mujhe Kohli bech raha tha na, usko divide by two kar, aur iss number pe mujhe baaki 11 player laa de. Aur maine wohi deal kari phir, 11 player liye, Kohli divided by two ke number pe (I asked him to get me some other player. He said there’s no one other than Kohli who’s fit for this. Then I told him to get me the other 11 players for half the amount that he was asking for Kohli. And that deal was worked out).”

WHAT VIRAT KOHLI TOLD ASHNEER GROVER ABOUT THE INCIDENT

Ashneer remembered the time when he informed Kohli about the same incident and he said, “It’s very good business”. The entrepreneur also talked about the time when he got Salman Khan to shoot for his brand but couldn’t get a picture clicked with him.

He said the actor’s manager refused him to click a picture and he said ‘to hell with you and your picture. What kind of stardom is this?’ Ashneer is currently promoting his memoir that he has titled ‘Doglapan’ following his popularity due to Shark Tank India Season 1. He has now been replaced by Amit Jain, CEO, and co-founder of CarDekho in the latest season. Watch this space for all the latest updates on Shark Tank India!