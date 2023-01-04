Ashneer Grover Reveals Salman Khan Sat With Him For 3 Hours But He Was Refused a Picture: ‘Bhaad Me Jaa Tu…’

Ashneer Grover on meeting Salman Khan: Entrepreneur Ashneer Grover became a household name after his appearance in Shark Tank India Season 1. He is not a part of the latest season which is currently airing on the Sony TV channel. And he says he has no regrets about it.

Ashneer opened up on a podcast recently and spoke about his association with Shark Tank India and how he did business with the likes of Salman Khan and Virat Kohli. The former co-founder of BharatPe narrated an incident in which he worked with Salman. Speaking on the Vagehra Vagehra podcast, he revealed that he once had a meeting with the Bollywood superstar but when he was told that he couldn’t get a picture with him, he didn’t care much.

SAT WITH SALMAN KHAN FOR 3 HOURS: ASHNEER GROVER

“Usko (Salman Khan) humne sponsor rakha tha, uske shoot ke liye mila tha, usko brief karne ke liye company ke baare mein. Teen ghante baitha tha uske saath, uske manager ne bol diya photo nahi khichwani, sir thoda bura maan jaate hain. Maine bola nahi khichwaunga photo, bhaad mein jaa tu, aisi kaunsi heropanti hogayi (We has him as the sponsor. I met him to brief him about the company during a shoot. I sat with him for three hours but his manager eventually asked me not to get a photo clicked with him. He said ‘sir wouldn’t like it’. I said ‘to hell with you and your photo’. What kind of stardom was that)!”

SALMAN KHAN IS A SMART BUSINESSMAN: ASHNEER GROVER

Ashneer went on to praise Salman’s sense of business later. He said he would be a hero but he knows all the dynamics of his business. He said, “But banda smart hai. Logon ko lagta hai ke hawa mein hai, banda genuinely smart hai, usko business samajhta hai, usko branding samajhti hai, usko apni image clear hai (But, he is a smart man. People would think he doesn’t know much but he’s genuinely a smart businessman. He understands branding and he understands his image).”

The ex-MD of BharatPe added that Salman spoke to him about Tubelight’s failure and what went wrong there. He said, “Jab hum ad bana rahe the, usne clear bol diya tha ke mujhe larger than life hi dikhana kyunki maine picture banayi thi Tubelight, woh pit gayi kyunki mujhe usme mandbuddhi dikha diya. Mujhe laga sahi banda hai, yeh sab cheezon ki realisation hai (He was clear that we had to show him in a larger-than-life image. He said I made a film called Tubelight in which they showed me as a simpleton and it didn’t work. I thought he was a smart man. He had a realisation about things).”

Meanwhile, talking about not being a part of Shark Tank India Season 2, Ashneer said he knows he dominated season 1 of the show and he would have done the same in the new season as well. He has been replaced by Amit Jain, CEO, and co-founder of CarDekho in the latest season.