Reality show Shark Tank India, where budding entrepreneurs pitch their start-up ideas to investors (called Sharks), came to an end last week. Social media timelines were flooded with memes and jokes from the show and the rumour mills suggest that there might be a second season too. The show has ended – but the controversies surrounding it continue. BharatPe honcho Ashneer Grover, who is known for giving honest and often blunt feedback to pitchers, grilled a contestant for her fashion choices in last week's episode.

"It's very bad fashion. I don't think anyone will wear this. You should shut this down. Why are you wasting your time," Ashneer told Niti Singhal, founder of Twee in One, mid-pitch. "Aap mummy ke saath baith ke lehenge bech loge toh do lakh ka bik jayega (If you sell a lehenga with your mother, it will sell for ₹two lakhs)," he added. Watch the video below:

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Niti said that she is thick-skinned and is used to hearing criticism directed at her clothing brand. Niti said that she has received harsh criticism from her mentors over the years, but not as harsh as Ashneer's. The entrepreneur revealed that what viewers saw on TV was only half of what Ashneer said as a major chunk of it was edited by the channel.

"They actually cut his speech half. He actually spoke twice so you can imagine the amount of things I heard. They were sweet enough to edit it out. It went on for a long time. But not like unke bolne se mera business band hoga (It's not as if his comments will shut my business). I was just thinking it's good. TRP badh rahi hai (the TRP is increasing)," she says.

However, Niti revealed that while Ashneer told her nobody would wear her clothes, the irony is, that Grover’s wife wore a dress gifted by Niti on The Kapil Sharma Show. It’s kind of funny since he always says, ‘Yeh sab dogalapana hai‘ but I was reminded of that line when I saw it,” says Niti with a laugh.