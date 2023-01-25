Ashneer Grover Speaks on Returning to Shark Tank India, Lambasts Namita Thapar For Toxicity Remark

Home

Shark Tank India fame Ashneer Grover comments on Namita Thapar's 'toxicity' remark that was taken as a veiled attack on him for not being a part of the new season. He also speaks on returning to Shark Tank India in the future.

Ashneer Grover on Namita Thapar’s remark: Shark Tank India fame Ashneer Grover once again talked about his decision to not join season 2 of the show. The former BharatPay CEO spoke in a podcast recently and mentioned how he doesn’t like to ‘go backwards’. Ashneer also commented on Namita Thapar‘s ‘toxicity’ remark which was taken as a veiled attack on him.

In an interview, the CEO of Emcure group said there will be no toxicity in the new season as no pitchers will be humiliated this time the way a few were in the previous season. That surely didn’t go down well with Ashneer, who responded to Namita’s statement. He said, “See, I didn’t even mention Namita once. There’s a reason for that; I don’t miss her. But she misses me. She can call it whatever she likes, but she is missing me.”

When asked if there is even a minuscule chance of him returning to the show in the years to come, Ashneer clearly said no. The former shark said, “I am giving it to you in writing, I won’t return for the third, fourth, or even fifth season. And I’ll tell you why; I don’t believe in going backward in life, I believe in moving ahead. I enjoyed Shark Tank while it lasted, I became famous, and it was fun, but now it’s time to move on.”

Shark Tank India Season 2 airs on Sony TV from Mon-Thurs at 10 pm. Watch this space for all the latest updates on the show!