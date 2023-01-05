Ashneer Grover Unfollows All Sharks, Not Watching Shark Tank India 2: ‘Rs 10,000 Crore Ka Dhanda Banda Diya…’

Ashneer Grover on Shark Tank India Season 2: Ashneer Grover might not be seen in Shark Tank India Season 2 but his popularity hasn’t diminished. The BharatPe co-founder knows what he is capable of and he never minces words in telling the world about his qualities. In his latest interview, he called himself a ‘builder’ and not someone who collects ‘rent’.

Ashneer, who is missed deeply on the new season of Shark Tank India, appeared on The Ranveer Show podcast and talked about his absence from the Sony TV show. He said when he breaks ties, he makes sure he’s absolutely disassociated with them and that’s the reason he doesn’t even follow any of his fellow sharks on social media. He mentioned that he doesn’t like to watch the show either and it’s only his wife who keeps telling him about what’s happening in it.

ASHNEER GROVER UNFOLLOWED FELLOW SHARKS THE MOMENT HE GOT TO KNOW HE’S NOT A PART OF THE SECOND SEASON

Ashneer said, “Mereko lagta hai separation clean hona chahiye. Jab main Shark Tank mein nahi bhi tha, season two mein, jitne bhi sharks they, unko maine social media se unfollow kar diya. Yaar ab woh tumhari game hai, tum khelo. Main kyu har roz dekhun ke Shark Tank ki shoot pe behind-the-scenes kya chal raha hai? Ab meri life ka part hi nahi hai, toh main kyu past mein rahun? Jab se clear hogaya tha ke main season two mein nahi hoon, maine baaki sharks ko unfollow kar diya tha (I believe in clean separation. I unfollowed all the sharks on social media even when it wasn’t decided that I won’t be a part of the second season. It’s your game now, you play it. Why should I be made to look at what you are doing behind the scenes on the sets of Shark Tank India 2? The moment I got to know I am not going to be there, I cut my ties).”

Ashneer has been replaced by CarDekho founder Amit Jain on Shark Tank India Season 2. The show aired earlier this week and there’s already a lot of chatter on social media regarding Ashneer’s absence. Many viewers believe that he was the backbone of the show and his brutal honesty provided an extra edge to the show.

ASHNEER GROVER ON SHARK TANK INDIA SEASON 2: GAVE SONY TV A RS 10,000 CRORE FRANCHISE

Speaking about his absence now, Ashneer added, “Jab tak tha, I had great fun. Pure show mein masti kari. Thankfully it was received well, pehla season hi kaafi successful hogaya. Mereko lagta hai, in some sense, I was a part of creating a Rs 10,000 crore franchise… I feel happy ke maine ek Rs 500 crore saal ki franchise Sony ko bana ke de di (I had great fun until I was there. Thankfully, it was received well from the first seasron itself. I was a part of creating a Rs 10,000 core franchise and I take pride in building a franchise of Rs 500 crore per year for Sony TV).”

Ashneer mentioned that making the first season work for the audience is the most difficult part because that’s what builds the foundation of success. “If your first season hasn’t worked, the channel is never going to give you a slot for the second. You are now getting a revenue of Rs 500 crore every year. You have got a Rs 10,000 crore business in your name today. I built that for you. Now, it doesn’t matter if I was at a loss or not here,” he explained.

Ashneer has never spoken about why he didn’t appear in the second season of the show. In another interview recently, he said he has ‘dominated’ the show in the past and he would have been doing the same if he was a part of the show this time as well.

Shark Tank India Season 2 features Vineeta Singh, Namita Thapar, Peyush Bansal, Aman Gupta, and Anupam Mittal. The show airs from Monday-Thursday at 10 pm.