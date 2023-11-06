Ashneer Grover’s Sly Remark on Shark Tank 3’s Decision to Get 12 Judges Goes Viral – Check

Home

Shark Tank India Season 3 gets 12 judges and that didn't go well with ex-shark Ashneer Grover. Here's how he mocks the makers.

Ashneer Grover, co-founder of BharatPe and a former shark on Shark Tank India, recently expressed his thoughts on the significant change in the show’s format for Shak Tank India Season 3. The popular reality show, known for its panel of “sharks” who invest in innovative business ideas, traditionally featured six judges. However, the latest season has doubled that number, with 12 sharks in the tank. Ashneer Grover took to social media to share his perspective on this alteration. He took a dig at the makers and wrote, “Shark Tank 3 is ‘audition’ of sharks for Shark Tank 4! Life mein ek lesson hai — don’t change and make unnecessary problems of something which is already solved. Wish quantity solves for quality!” His tweet suggested that having 12 sharks in the third season might be like an audition for selecting the sharks for the subsequent season.

Shark Tank India‘s official account had previously disclosed the increase in the number of sharks for Season 3. In their post, they announced, “This new season, the stakes are going to be higher, with 12 SHARKS in the TANK! Introducing Ritesh Agarwal, Varun Dua, Deepinder Goyal, Azhar Iqubal, Radhika Gupta, and Ronnie Screwvala as the 6 new Sharks of Shark Tank India Season 3.”

Reactions to Grover’s comment were mixed. One user expressed their support, stating that the audience loved Grover as a shark and hoped for his return, suggesting that his replacement was yet to be found. Another user was more critical, claiming that the show lost its appeal after the first season, hinting at declining quality in subsequent seasons.

A third user speculated that the increase in the number of sharks might be related to their investment capacity or strategy. The fourth user emphasized the importance of not changing something that was already successful, highlighting the continued popularity of the original season.

Shark Tank India Season 3 will premiere in January 2024.

