Ashoke Pandit slams Kangana Ranaut’s remarks backing Ranveer Singh in Don 3 controversy: ‘Issue pata bhi hai…’

A new war of words has emerged in the Don 3 controversy after Ashoke Pandit responded sharply to Kangana Ranaut’s comments supporting Ranveer Singh, further intensifying the industry debate.

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FWICE hits back at Kangana Ranaut (PC: Twitter)

The ongoing debate around the Don 3 controversy has now taken a sharper turn after fresh comments from filmmaker and FWICE chief advisor Ashoke Pandit. The discussion, which began with Ranveer Singh’s reported exit from the project, has continued to draw reactions from several industry voices. Recently, actress Kangana Ranaut expressed her support for Ranveer Singh, suggesting that public criticism often comes with rising success. Her statement quickly sparked responses from different quarters of the film industry. Among them, Ashoke Pandit has now reacted strongly, accusing people of commenting without understanding the actual situation. His remarks have added another layer of tension to an already heated discussion.

What did Ashoke Pandit say about Kangana Ranaut’s comments?

Ashoke Pandit responded to Kangana’s statement while addressing the ongoing controversy and said many reactions are based on incomplete information. According to him, several people are speaking about the issue without knowing the full background.

He said, “A lot of people in the industry have started abusing us. Yesterday, Kangana also said something. We are not understanding the whole issue, and people are just commenting. Kangana also said that even I have been banned by the industry. I said, ‘You talk nonsense, that’s why I banned you.’ I don’t care. There is a big issue of the industry here. Apko issue kya hai ye bhi pata hai. You are just saying things. We are not against Ranveer. We are talking about what has happened.” His statement clearly reflects his disagreement with Kangana’s interpretation of the situation and her comments in support of Ranveer Singh.

Pandit says focus is not on Ranveer Singh personally

Ashoke Pandit further clarified that the federation’s stand is not directed against Ranveer Singh as an individual. He explained that the issue is connected to professional commitments and the wider impact on film production teams. According to him, such matters affect not just actors but also producers, technicians and workers who depend on smooth project execution.

What Kangana Ranaut said about Ranveer Singh

Kangana Ranaut had spoken about the controversy during the promotion of her film Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata. She compared the situation with her own experiences in the industry and suggested that challenges often increase with success.

She said, “You are asking me, I have been banned by everybody! (smiles) Toh main ye kehna chahungi ki jab haisiyat badhti hai to dushman bhi badhte hain. Toh ab aisa nahi ho sakta ki aapki haisiyat badhey aur dushman na badhe. Toh aaj Ranveer Singh ko sochna chahiye ki unki kya haisiyat ki unke itne dushman hain! Toh achcha hain… zindagi mein jab aap aagey badhte hain toh kai tarah ke obstacles aatey hain you can’t have a smooth walk always.” Her remarks were widely discussed and added a philosophical angle to the ongoing debate.

How did the Don 3 controversy begin?

The controversy started when reports suggested that Ranveer Singh had exited Don 3, a major project under Excel Entertainment. Following this, producer Farhan Akhtar reportedly approached FWICE, claiming that the sudden exit led to significant financial losses after extensive pre-production work had already been completed.

Based on this complaint, FWICE issued a non-cooperation directive against the actor. However, the federation has also clarified multiple times that it has not imposed a formal ban on Ranveer Singh and that its actions are meant to address professional accountability within the industry.