Mumbai: Bollywood actor Ashutosh Rana tested positive for coronavirus, a few days after getting vaccinated. The actor shared a detailed post on Facebook in Hindi where he revealed his current health situation. He wrote, "If you get the information about the disorder that is developing in your body on this very auspicious day, then nothing fortunate than this can happen. It is a special blessing of Goddess Durga that I came to know today on a sitting day (beithaki) that I am suffering from corona, I have immediately moved in the direction of getting rid of this disorder, I have unwavering faith in the grace of his Holiness Gurudev Daddaji that I will soon I will be healthy."

Ashutosh Rana further wrote, "I have also got my entire family tested, and their reports will come tomorrow. But after 7 April all the friends, well-wishers and fans who have come in contact with me, you are requested to get yourselves tested."

Recently, both Ashutosh and his wife Renuka Shahane had got their first doses of the Covid-19 vaccine. She had even shared a picture of the two after vaccination.

Several Bollywood celebrities had tested positive for the deadly coronavirus including Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt, Milind Soman, Satish Kaushik, Kartik Aaryan, Ranbir Kapoor, Rohit Saraf, Aamir Khan, R. Madhavan, Siddhant Chaturvedi. Kaushik too got covid after being vaccinated. He was rushed to the hospital for better health care.

We wish for his speedy recovery.