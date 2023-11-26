Home

Entertainment

Ashutosh Rana Turns Philosopher, Advises on Relationships In Modern World, Ek Dusre ke Liye…’- Exclusive

Ashutosh Rana Turns Philosopher, Advises on Relationships In Modern World, Ek Dusre ke Liye…’- Exclusive

In an exclusive conversation with india.com, Ashutosh Rana touched upon martial rape and navigating relationships in the modern world.

Dudhari Singh or Colonel Sunil Luthra or Lajja Shankar Pandey, different shades but one man. Versatile actor Ashutosh Rana has put on shades of character and impressed his audience innumerable times. A jewel in the industry, the veteran actor is more than just an actor, he is a producer, a wonderful poet and a philosopher. Brewing conversations with the actor is never not insightful. Spinning the magic of his words and two-liners, in an exclusive conversation with India.com the Lakeerein actor spoke about his journey as an actor, navigating relations in this twisted modern world and more.

Trending Now

Ashutosh Rana Advise on Relations

Ashutosh Rana is known for never mincing his words but instead speaking in pure Hindi and there is no conversation when he doesn’t sweep you off with two lines of poetry. In light of his recent movie Lakeerein –based on marital rape and the blurring lines of justice and injustice of law- Rana explained the sensitivity of relationships.

You may like to read

He says,” Hum rishton mai taken for granted lelete hain. Hum sochte hai ki jo pati ki iccha wahi patni ki iccha honi chaiye ya jo patni iccha hai wahi pati ki icha honi chaiye. Lekin hum do alag alag hone ke baad bhi hum ek hote but iske baad bhi humari ek nijta hoti hai. Aur iss nijta ka jab hanan hota hai tab aise sthiti aaskti hai..” He then beautifully explained the idea in his words, “ Apas ki kheechatani mai tum rooth gayi, mai phooth gaya, Racha swapan jo maine-tumne woh anjane hi toot gya.”

When asked about the importance of the movie in current times the actor stated, “ yeh jagat sirf purush or stree ka nahi hai. Yeh jagat stree or purush dono ka hai. Yeh ek dusre ke pratidwandi nahi hai, ek dusre ke puruk hai. Dono ki apni pani qualities hai. Agar purush janta adhik hai, stree samjti adhik hai. Purush vistarvadi hai or stree sarvadi hai. Purush mai drishti hai or stree mai antar drishti hoti hai. Toh yeh ek dusre ke amne samne khade hone ke liye nhi hai. Yeh ek dusre ke sath khade honi ke liye hai. Yha emotional ki baat nhi ho rhi hai, yaha senstivie ki baat ho rhi hai…” (sic)

Always exploring dynamic characters, Rana went on to say how acting is his passion, profession and education. His latest film Lakeerein is a courtroom drama around domestic violence, marital rape and the blurring lines of justice. A Durgesh Pathak directorial, the film features Bidita Bag and Gaurav Chopra alongside Ashutosh Rana.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.