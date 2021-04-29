Mumbai: Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana’s love story is known to all. It was in the Bogg Boss 13 house that the duo developed a love for each other and Asim went down on one knee and proposed to Himanshi for marriage. But since then, their fans are waiting for the due to tie the knot. And now, in an interview, Asim has said that they are ‘too young to get marry right now.’ Also Read - Asim Riaz, Shivaleeka Oberoi's New Song Saiyyonee is Out: Tale of Love And Lose Will Touch Your Heart Strings

On being asked about their marriage plans, Asim told radio host Siddharth Kannan that he is in a relationship with Himanshi and said, “That is too early. We are working right now. We are in a relationship but we are working, so we want to get the most out of it. We are too young to do all that, man. Eventually, one day, we will,” he said. Asim went on to say that they both are currently focusing on their work. “Right now, we just want to focus on our work, the blessings, the love we have from the fans… We just want to give back to them through our work, our pictures…motivation through our speeches. ‘Hey, we did it. You guys can do it. Because we don’t belong here. We are outsiders.’ I am living for my fans, bro, to be very honest,” he further added. Also Read - Bigg Boss 13 Heartthrob Asim Riaz Among The Most Searched Celebrities on Google List, Girlfriend Himanshi Khurana Reacts

It’s been years now and fans are eagerly waiting for some official confirmation from the former Bigg Boss contestants. Earlier, Himanshi sparked rumours when she posted a picture of herself wearing chooda and a mangalsutra. However, it turned out to be her look for one of the music videos.

Last year, Asim gifted himself his dream car, a brand new BMW 5 Series M Sports.