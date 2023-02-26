Home

Asim Riaz Claims Sidharth Shukla’s Bigg Boss 13 Win Was Planned; Sid Fans Bash Him on Twitter

Sidharth Shukla fans bash Asim Riaz for his recent interview where he spoke 'Bigg Boss 13 winner was planned'. Check the reactions here.

Bigg Boss 13’s trophy was given to late actor Sidharth Shukla but netizens were talking about his rival contestant Asim Riaz who was the first runner-up. There was a close competition between #PublicKaWinnerAsim and #HistoricWinnerSid. Asim Riaz in his recent interview confessed that Sidharth Shukla’s win was somewhat like a plan. Yes, you read that right! Asim spilled the beans on Sidharth Shukla’s win in an interview with Siddharth Kannan. Riaz lashed the makers of Bigg Boss 13 as they didn’t want him to win the show.

Asim Riaz’s Shocking Statement on Sidharth Shukla’s Win in Bigg Boss 13

Asim Riaz was heard saying, “Mere duraan, inhone (referring to Bigg Boss) kya kia…as they didn’t want me to win, ‘aaj hum karenge online live voting 15 minutes ke. Jitna jisko jeetana hai jitao’… Common man, just say it! You don’t want me to win. It’s ok, you made it so obvious that we had to believe that you did it whatever.” (The makers of Bigg Boss 13 didn’t want Asim to win the show, so they purposely brought in live voting since they allegedly didn’t want him to win)

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill Fans Slam Asim Riaz

Asim Riaz’s statement didn’t go down well with several netizens especially the fans of Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill. A fan wrote, “Ye aj bhi vahi pe hai isliye kuch nhi kr pa rha. Season is 0v€r bro, and #SidharthShukla is the most deserving winner in the history of #BiggBoss accept it and move ahead. “. Another said, “Everything aside the guy is dead, he isn’t here to defend his win. Just shut up and move on.”

Ye aj bhi vahi pe hai isliye kuch nhi kr pa rha. Season is 0v€r bro, and #SidharthShukla is the most deserving winner in the history of #BiggBoss accept it and move ahead. pic.twitter.com/TZZS77FCgP — ✧ (@medico_sane) February 25, 2023

if ” apny paon me khud khulhadi marna ” had a face

first shilpa shinde & now asim riaz overconfident , arrogant behavior & zero professionalism.

pic.twitter.com/R75ZG4wuuS — Noor Fatima✨ (@fatima_n00r1) February 25, 2023

This is so unlike Asim BB13 is done & dusted. Pointless to talk & brag about it now. You did exceedingly well & were the clear winner but jo hona tha woh ho gaya. Move on!#AsimRiaz #AsimSquad https://t.co/MBJyrEVmIy — ✰ (@AwaaraMajnu) February 25, 2023

#SidharthShukIa #Sidnaaz #Sehnazgill Fan try to move on from #Bb13. It is almost 4 year.Sid also no more.Still u people barking.what Asim do what he said why u people bother about it so much.Nafrat hai to ignore karle jese hum #AsimRiaz fan tere Fakenaz ko ignore karte hai. — Babai (@nathurana9) February 25, 2023

When Sidharth Shukla spoke about his win and the controversy related to it

In 2020, after Sidharth Shukla won Bigg Boss 13, he opened up about the controversy around him winning the show and beating Asim Riaz. In a live interview with Bollywood Hungama, Sidharth said, “I really would not know, some really upset people must have said. But that’s all good and that doesn’t make a difference. I have been through the journey. There are some people who feel bad about it. Everybody has their section of people out there rooting and vouching for someone. So when the person they are rooting for does not win they come up with things like these. But they are completely baseless, but I know there are facts that go into this and once you know, it is fine.”

Sidharth Shukla died of a heart attack on September 2, 2021, due to a heart attack.

