Asim Riaz Makes First Statement After Breakup With Himanshi Khurana, Accepts He Wanted The ‘Religion’ Part to Come Out

Asim Riaz shares a statement after Himanshi Khurana shares his WhatsApp chat citing 'religious difference' as the reason behind their breakup.

Asim-Himanshi breakup update: Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana announced their breakup on social media on Thursday. The couple dated for around four years before calling it quits. In her official statement, the singer revealed that their religious difference is the major reason behind their breakup. Now, a day after the revelation, Asim took to social media to mention how he was the one who asked Himanshi to tell their fans the real reason behind ending their relationship.

On Friday, the former Bigg Boss contestant took to X and shared a long statement. He wrote how he wishes the best for Himanshi and holds a lot of respect for her and their relationship in his heart. Ever since Himanshi announced the news of the breakup, the fans have been quizzing her about their different faiths and how they could let that come in between their beautiful bonding. Asim answered the same in his statement and wrote, “Yes, Indeed we both agreed to sacrifice our love for our respective religious beliefs (sic).”

He then requested the fans to respect their privacy and not dig more. Asim wrote, “We both are 30+ and we have full right to take these mature decisions and we made it. We’ve decided to part ways amicably, embracing our individual journeys. Respect for Himanshi and our diverse path and yes indeed i told her to write the real reason for our separation. Request you to all to respect our privacy (sic).”

Asim and Himanshi met in Bigg Boss 13, the season that saw the late actor Sidharth Shukla as the winner and also introduced the audience to Shehnaaz Gill. Asim and Sidharth were the top contenders but the former ended up being the first runner-up when Sidharth lifted the trophy. Both Asim and Himanshi have worked together in many music videos and advertisements ever since. They enjoyed a good fan following which is why they left many hearts broken with their split.

Earlier, while revealing the news on Instagram, Himanshi posted, “This is my last and final statement to clarify that I am secular person so I am not disrespecting any religion. I just chose mine. If I don’t wanna anyone of you to blame him (Asim) for breakup then I also want no one of you to blabber against me. From my past relationship I was quiet for reason I took the whole blame here I tried the same, but I am sorry people took it other way (sic).”

Himanshi was previously dating Chow and they had a nine-year-long relationship. The singer broke that relationship during her appearance in Bigg Boss 13 after she met Asim. Your thoughts on their breakup?

