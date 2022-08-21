Bigg Boss 14 fame Asim Riaz shared a cryptic post on Thursday to slam a celebrity from the industry who made fake promises to his father. Asim revealed his father was lured into a movie project. People from the industry used his name for fame. Asim’s tweet read, “My Father was promised a movie project from an influential personality from the industry. More than 1 year they used my name for the hype of the project, all the big media publications spoke about it and confirmed it, all i want to say is all the fake promises won’t make me feel down. The pressure and anxiety they have given me will never make me stop doing what i am doing ryt now so mujhey apney tour se duniya ko jeene de.”Also Read - Exclusive: Asim Riaz on Shooting His New Song 'Dur Hua' With Divya Agarwal: 'This Was Long Pending'

Check Asim Riaz’ tweet:

Twitterati, on the other side, started slamming Asim Riaz to take the name of the personality he is talking about in the post. A fan wrote, “Why always talking indirectly? If you have guts write name and talk.Stop this shading. For your kind information nobody need your name to hit their movie. Infact you need others name to be in the market. Still time hain sudhar jao or industry is really bad.” Also Read - A Shattered Umar Riaz Even Refused to Speak to Asim After Eviction, Here's What Happened - Exclusive

Another fan wrote, “Cry baby starting crying Abbe jiske bare me tont ker raha hai wo insaan chahe to pure cry baby family ko dhakke maar ker industry se basher fake dee Bacche abb baap se pange lenge #SalmanKhan #SalmanKhan is Legend”.