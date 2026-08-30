Asim Riaz sends warning letter to Bhavya Singh over false remarks amid his ex-Himanshi Khurana row; gives 72-hour deadline

Asim Riaz-Himanshi Khurana controversy: Asim Riaz has taken strong action against Bhavya Singh after the Roadies fame made claims about his past relationship with Himanshi Khurana. Here’s what happened and what we know so far.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/entertainment/asim-riaz-sends-warning-letter-to-bhavya-singh-over-false-remarks-amid-his-ex-himanshi-khurana-row-gives-72-hour-deadline-8512986/ Copy

Asim Riaz sends cease-and-desist notice to Bhavya Singh (PC: Instagram)

The controversy surrounding Asim Riaz and his ex-girlfriend Himanshi Khurana has taken another turn. After weeks of public statements and allegations surrounding their past relationship, Asim has now taken the legal route against Roadies fame Bhavya Singh. The reality star has reportedly sent her a formal cease-and-desist notice over remarks she made while discussing the former couple on a podcast. The development comes after Bhavya made serious claims about alleged violence involving Asim and Himanshi, bringing the already heated controversy back into the spotlight.

Why did Asim Riaz send cease-and-desist legal notice to Bhavya Singh?

Asim Riaz has issued a formal cease-and-desist notice through his lawyer, Advocate Suhail Shariff, Partner at Falcon Legal. The notice reportedly concerns statements Bhavya made during a podcast about Asim’s relationship with Himanshi Khurana.

Bhavya Singh claimed that she had heard about alleged physical abuse involving the former couple. She also claimed that Himanshi had CCTV footage from a hotel which allegedly showed Asim getting physical with her.

However, it is important to note that the alleged CCTV footage has not been made public, and Bhavya’s claims about what it supposedly shows have not been independently verified.

According to a report by News18, Adv. Suhail Shariff said, “Our client will not permit any defamatory or legally actionable statements against him. A formal cease-and-desist notice has been issued, and appropriate legal action shall follow in case of non-compliance.”

The recipients have allegedly been given 72 hours to comply, failing which Asim’s legal team may initiate legal action.

What did Bhavya Singh say about Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana?

Bhavya Singh discussed the ongoing Asim Riaz-Himanshi Khurana controversy during a podcast and claimed that Himanshi had evidence related to her allegations against Asim.

She specifically alleged that CCTV footage from a hotel showed Asim allegedly pulling and pushing Himanshi in a lift and slapping her. Bhavya also spoke about information she claimed to have heard about the former couple’s relationship. The comments quickly circulated across social media, adding to the ongoing discussion surrounding Asim and Himanshi.

Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana controversy explained

The latest legal development comes amid a wider public fallout between Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana. The former couple, who met and fell in love during Bigg Boss 13, announced their separation in December 2023 after nearly four years together.

The controversy resurfaced after Himanshi recently opened up about their relationship and discussed the role of religious differences in their breakup during a podcast with Bigg Boss 13 fame Paras Chhabra. She also spoke about having evidence, including CCTV footage and recordings, while discussing the events surrounding their past relationship.

Asim’s legal team has now objected to these remarks, maintaining that they are damaging and without verification. The notice also reportedly seeks the removal of the podcast and related content from concerned media platforms. Asim subsequently denied claims that he had asked anyone to change their religion and pushed back against the allegations made about their relationship.

Now, with the cease-and-desist notice to Bhavya, the dispute has moved into a legal situation. According to reports, the recipients have been given 72 hours to comply, failing which Asim’s legal team has warned of further legal action.