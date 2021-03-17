Bigg Boss 13 former contestant Asim Riaz’s new music video titled ‘Saiyyonee’ is finally out today. The song narrates the tale of love and loss featuring Khuda Haafiz actor, Shivaleeka Oberoi. The song tells the story of losing love and waiting for it to come back. In the song, Asim can be seen shirtless which will definitely make his fans go gaga over him. The romantic track is crooned by Yasser Desai and Rashmeet Kaur and lyrics have been penned down by Sameer Anjaan. The music is composed by Gourav Dasgupta. Also Read - 'Tu Aag Hai Aag', Fans Can't Stop Gushing Over Shehnaaz Gill's Hot Photos Showing Off Her Incredible Waistline

Gourav has dedicated the song to his daughter. Speaking about the same, he said in a statement, “This song is extremely dear to my heart and I am glad to have collaborated with Sameer Saab who has given me an immaculate piece of poetry, and the incredibly talented duo of Yasser Desai and Rashmeet Kaur. Kookie is like a big brother to me and he has created magic with the music video and of course, Asim and Shivaleeka look picture perfect in every frame! Thanks to Rohan and the entire team at Sony Music India for believing in me. I dedicate this to my daughter, Vedika – this is a part of my legacy that I choose to leave behind.” Also Read - Bigg Boss 13 Heartthrob Asim Riaz Among The Most Searched Celebrities on Google List, Girlfriend Himanshi Khurana Reacts

Asim Riaz also opened up about the new music video and said, “I’m very grateful for the love and anticipation that people have shown for ‘Saiyyonee’. This is a very exciting moment for everyone associated with the creation of the song.” Shivaleeka Oberoi says, “It has been an amazing experience featuring in ‘Saiyyonee’. I was stunned to watch and hear the final song. I’m sure the song will captivate everyone with its soothing melody.”

