Shah Rukh Khan's AskSRK Session Goes Viral: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Wednesday surprised fans with a quick AskSRK interaction round on Twitter. After officially announcing his highly-anticipated project Pathaan on Wednesday, Khan hosted the AskSRK session. Following this, his fans from all across the globe bombarded him with questions related to his personal life, work-life, and his next release.

During the session, one of the social media users wrote to Khan, "#AskSRK @iamsrk Keha gayab ho dear…Filmo mai aate reho…Khabro mai nahi". Replying to this, SRK wrote, "Ok next time I will be 'Khabardaar' #Pathaan."

Ok next time I will be ‘Khabardaar’ #Pathaan https://t.co/ZSdMxjTpRm — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 2, 2022

This comes in reference to the recent controversies that SRK was surrounded with. His son Aryan Khan was arrested in an alleged drug cruise case in Mumbai. A section of social media users also trolled him for allegedly spitting on late legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar’s mortal remains at her funeral. Later it was cleared through viral pictures that he ‘blowed’ on her mortal remains as “a religious practise after reciting dua (prayer).”

Shah Rukh Khan Wins Hearts With His Spontaneous Responses During AskSRK Session on Twitter. Here are a Few More Tweets:

Aaj kal toh Thums Up hi pi raha hoon….maybe it’s that!? #Pathaan https://t.co/Q13jcpjmEK — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 2, 2022

Dimaag try kar shaayad work karega…Mann pyaar ke liye rakh. https://t.co/TG5xGvwNRD — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 2, 2022

Arre yaar Aamir kehta hai pehle Pathaan dikha!! #Pathaan https://t.co/dBWCqD7g05 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 2, 2022

Dignity Respect Kindness are the hallmark of a life well led. I try very hard. #Pathaan https://t.co/bW3YDk2Udf — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 2, 2022

Bhai jab meri jaisi zulfein hon toh time nahi lagta…ghar ki kheti hai na!! #Pathan https://t.co/6ADyx9QGKn — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 2, 2022

Aadhi kar doon kya!!!?? https://t.co/BlLJh62kZ2 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 2, 2022

I look the same only since 32 years now….ha ha. What look…it’s the same my handsome self… https://t.co/Zm0toeAEq6 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 2, 2022



For the unversed, SRK on Wednesday unveiled the first teaser and release date of the upcoming movie that also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. “I know it’s late… But remember the date… Pathaan time starts now…See you in cinemas on 25th January, 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you,” SRK wrote on Twitter.