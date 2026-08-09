Assam floods: Bhumi Pednekar steps out amid waterlogged roads to distribute solar lights to flood-hit families, ‘Itna paani bhara hai…’ – Watch viral video

Bhumi Pednekar joined Assam floods relief efforts and distributed solar lights to families struggling with limited electricity and safe lighting. The actor travelled to the flood-hit state with the Bharat Disaster Relief Foundation (BDRF).

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Bhumi Pednekar (PC: Instagram)

The Assam floods have left thousands of families dealing with the loss of homes, belongings and basic necessities. As relief work continues across the state, several people and organisations have stepped in to help those affected. Bollywood actor Bhumi Pednekar is among those lending her support on the ground. The actor recently visited flood-hit areas of Assam and joined relief efforts aimed at helping families through the difficult period and distributed solar lights to flood hit families who needed it the most after being left with limited access to electricity.

Bhumi Pednekar distributes solar lights to flood-affected families

Bhumi Pednekar joined volunteers on the ground to distribute solar lights to families affected by the floods. The lights are particularly useful for people who are still struggling with unreliable or limited electricity supply in flood-hit areas.

According to a post shared by Bhumi Pednekar, families were still facing difficulties with access to electricity and safe lighting. Bhumi was seen taking part in the distribution alongside the relief team.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bhumi Satish Pednekkar (@bhumisatishpednekkar)

The actor has also been seen visiting flood-affected areas and meeting families during her time in Assam. Her visit comes as relief teams continue to work across affected parts of the state, where people are still dealing with the aftermath of the flooding. Sharing the video on Instagram, the actor wrote, “Doesn’t matter what time of the day, volunteers are there supporting people @bdrf_official Distributed solar lights to flood-affected families who are struggling with limited access to electricity and safe lighting. For families living in temporary shelters, a light after sunset is more than just a necessity, it brings safety, comfort, and hope.”

Bhumi Pednekar joins Assam flood relief efforts

Bhumi Pednekar’s involvement is part of wider relief efforts being carried out to support families affected by the floods. She has been working with the Bharat Disaster Relief Foundation, with footage showing her taking part in on-ground relief activities and interacting with affected residents.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bharat Disaster Relief Foundation (BDRF) (@bdrf_official)

The actor’s visit comes at a time when Assam continues to deal with a serious flood situation. Relief work has focused on providing essentials and practical support to families who have been displaced or left without access to basic facilities.

“According to the latest assessment, around 1.66 lakh people have been affected by the floods in 304 villages across the district”, as per a report by ANI. The footage has drawn attention online as Bhumi’s visit has brought further visibility to the situation faced by families affected by the Assam floods.