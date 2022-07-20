Zubeen Garg health update: Music composer and singer Zubeen Garg has been hospitalised in Assam. The popular artiste suffered a head injury and was admitted to the Dibrugarh town in the state. The news of his hospitalisation broke on Wednesday after many fans took to social media to pray for his speedy recovery.Also Read - Renowned Singer Zubeen Garg Verbally Abused in Guwahati

Assam chief minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma also reacted to the news and immediately directed the Deputy Commissioner of Dibrugarh district to make sure that Zubeen is being given the full treatment required. The singer is reportedly admitted to the Sanjeevani Hospital and the CM has directed the DCP to transfer him to Guwahati by air ambulance when necessary. He has also directed state health minister Keshab Mahanta to oversee his treatment and provide him with all the medical services. Also Read - Zubeen Garg enthralls music, theatre connoisseurs in Guwahati