Young and talented Assamese actor Kishor Das passed away after battling cancer. He was 30 and lost a long and hard battle with cancer while receiving treatment in Chennai. Das' death has left his family, friends and entire Assamase industry devastated. According to reports, the young actor contracted COVID-19 which further deteriorated his health and he succumbed to cancer.

It was a few weeks back only, that Kishor shared his picture from the hospital and penned a note sharing his health update during the 4th cycle of chemotherapy. In the post, he also revealed that he had suffered many side effects including Fatigue, nausea, dizziness, body weakness, and vomiting.

Check out Kishor Das’ viral photo from hospital

View this post on Instagram A post shared by কিশোৰ দাস (@official_kishordas)



The 30-year-old actor, who appeared in so many music videos is from Kamrup, Assam. According to an etimes report, his last rites had to be performed in Chennai on Saturday evening as because of the pandemic protocols his mortal remains couldn't be sent to his hometown.

Das, who mostly worked in the Assamese entertainment industry, became a household name with his performances in a number of hit Assamese television shows like Bidhata, Bandhun and Nedekha Fagun.

The talented actor’s song ‘Turut Turut’ also became an instant hit among Assamese music lovers and he became an overnight sensation there. Kishor Das was last seen in an Assamese movie titled ‘Dada Tumi Dusto Bor’.

Despite being ill, he was regularly promoting his upcoming projects on social media.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by কিশোৰ দাস (@official_kishordas)



The actor also won the ‘Candid Young Achievement’ award in 2019 and was quite popular on social media.

May the departed soul rest in peace!