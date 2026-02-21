Assi Box Office Collection Day 2: Taapsee Pannu’s film earns Rs 2.6 crore, fails to match her previous release

Assi box office collection day 2: Director Anubhav Sinha’s latest release Assi has opened to a modest response at the Indian box office. Despite carrying a strong social message and a notable cast, the film has struggled to gather momentum in its first two days in theatres.

According to trade tracking website Sacnilk.com, the film collected just over Rs 1.5 crore on Saturday. After opening with Rs 1 crore on day one, Assi added around Rs 1.6 crore nett on its second day, taking its total earnings to approximately Rs 2.6 crore so far. The film recorded an overall 10.14 percent Hindi occupancy on Saturday, reflecting a slow footfall in cinemas.

Produced by T-Series and Sinha’s Benaras Mediaworks, the film was expected to attract urban audiences given its theme and cast. However, the early numbers suggest a challenging road ahead.

Assi vs Taapsee Pannu’s previous release

For lead actor Taapsee Pannu, the film’s opening figures fall short of her previous release. Her 2024 film Khel Khel Mein had collected Rs 2.05 crore nett in India on its second day alone, as per Sacnilk data. In comparison, Assi’s two-day total remains lower, indicating a slower start.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

While box office performance often depends on word of mouth over the weekend, the current trend suggests that the film will need strong audience support to see a turnaround.

All about Assi

Assi tells the story of Parima (played by Kani), a married woman living in Delhi who is abducted and sexually assaulted by a group of men. The narrative focuses on the trauma that follows, the police investigation, and the courtroom battle that ensues. Taapsee Pannu essays the role of her lawyer, fighting for justice in a system fraught with challenges.

The film also features performances by Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub, Manoj Pahwa, Seema Pahwa, Kumud Mishra and Revathy. Veteran actors Naseeruddin Shah and Supriya Pathak appear in special roles, adding weight to the ensemble.

A hard-hitting social drama faces box office test

Assi attempts to shine a light on the growing cases of sexual violence against women, placing its narrative within the framework of legal accountability and societal response. Known for tackling sensitive themes in films such as Article 15 and Thappad, Anubhav Sinha once again brings a socially driven story to the big screen.

However, strong intent does not always translate into box office success. As the weekend progresses, all eyes will be on whether Assi can build momentum through positive word of mouth or continue to face a tough run at the ticket window.