Assi Box Office Collection Day 3: Taapsee Pannu’s film sees sharp drop after witnessing huge spike, earns only Rs…

After showing strong growth at the ticket windows, Taapsee Pannu’s latest release witnessed a noticeable decline on its third day.

Taapsee Pannu’s latest release, Assi, is showing an unstable trend at the box office. After witnessing a noticeable jump on day two, the film saw another dip on its third day in theatres. The courtroom drama, which highlights serious issues faced by women, has struggled to maintain consistent momentum over its opening weekend.

What is Assi’s Day 3 box office collection?

According to early estimates, Assi earned Rs 1.31 crore nett in India on day three. The film had opened with Rs 1 crore on day one and then jumped to Rs 1.6 crore on day two. Despite that spike, the third-day numbers indicate a sharp fall once again.

With this, the total collection of the film now stands at approximately Rs 3.91 crore in India. The movie reportedly had 1651 shows across the country and recorded an average occupancy of around 15.2 percent on day three. These numbers suggest that while there was curiosity among audiences initially, the film has not yet found steady traction.

What is the film about?

Directed by Anubhav Sinha, Assi explores the growing cases of sexual violence against women and the legal battles that follow. The story revolves around Parima, played by Kani Kusruti, a married woman living in Delhi who becomes a victim of abduction and assault.

The film focuses on the emotional aftermath, police investigation and courtroom proceedings that unfold afterward. Taapsee Pannu plays the lawyer fighting for justice in the case. The film attempts to present a serious social message through a realistic narrative.

Also read: Assi Box Office Collection Day 2: Taapsee Pannu’s film earns Rs 2.6 crore, fails to match her previous release

More about Assi

Apart from Taapsee Pannu and Kani Kusruti, the film also stars Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub, Manoj Pahwa, Seema Pahwa, Kumud Mishra and Revathy. Veteran actors Naseeruddin Shah and Supriya Pathak appear in special roles.

When compared to Taapsee’s previous release Khel Khel Mein which earned Rs 3.10 crore on its third day in 2024, Assi is clearly performing at a lower level. The fluctuating box office numbers show that word of mouth will play a key role in determining the film’s long-term performance.

What lies ahead For Assi?

The coming weekdays will be crucial for Assi. If the film manages to build positive word of mouth, it could stabilize at the box office. However, the current trend suggests that sustaining momentum may be challenging. Audiences looking for socially driven courtroom dramas may still help the film grow gradually in the days ahead.

