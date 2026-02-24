Assi Box Office Collection Day 5: Taapsee Pannu film holds steady at Rs 5.6 crore amid weekday slowdown

Taapsee Pannu’s latest release Assi, opened to glowing reviews and intense conversations across social media, with many calling it one of her most powerful performances to date. Directed by Anubhav Sinha, the film dives deep into the harsh and uncomfortable reality of rising sexual violence cases in the country. Backed by a gripping narrative and strong performances, Assi attempts to shine a light on a subject that many prefer to avoid.

However, while the film has struck an emotional chord with audiences and critics alike, its box office journey tells a more restrained story. After a promising weekend, the courtroom drama has witnessed a noticeable slowdown during the weekdays.

Assi Box Office Collection Day 5

According to the latest update from Sacnilk, Assi collected 70 lakhs on its fifth day at the box office. The figure remains identical to its fourth-day earnings, indicating no growth during the weekday run.

The film opened with Rs 1 crore on its first day and showed an upward trend over the weekend. It earned Rs 1.6 crore on Saturday and maintained the same momentum on Sunday with another Rs 1.6 crore. Despite the early boost, the pace has now stabilised. As of Day 5, the total box office collection of Assi stands at Rs 5.6 crore.

Trade analysts believe that while the subject is powerful, the film’s serious tone may be limiting its mass appeal, especially during working days.

Taapsee Pannu and Anubhav Sinha’s third collaboration

Assi marks the third collaboration between Taapsee Pannu and director Anubhav Sinha after their critically appreciated films Mulk (2018) and Thappad (2020). Over the years, the duo has built a reputation for telling socially relevant stories that question uncomfortable truths.

In Assi, Taapsee plays a determined lawyer fighting to secure justice for a rape survivor, portrayed by Kani Kusruti. The story follows a Delhi woman’s battle after a brutal sexual assault and highlights the legal and procedural obstacles she faces during police investigations and court proceedings.

The film features a strong ensemble cast including Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub, Kumud Mishra, Revathi, Manoj Pahwa, Naseeruddin Shah, Supriya Pathak, and Seema Pahwa. It is produced by T-Series along with Anubhav Sinha.

‘Assi’ and its stark reality

The title Assi, which translates to 80 in Hindi, carries a disturbing significance. It refers to the number of cases reported every day. The director believes that while the number itself is alarming, it only represents a fraction of the reality.

“This is the number of cases that are reported every day. There is no count of those that are hidden on a daily basis. This number in itself was so shocking when we calculated it because every 18 to 20 minutes, something like this takes place. By the time you and I finish talking about it, a woman would have already been exploited,” he told PTI in an interview.

With a powerful message at its core, Assi may be facing a slow box office climb, but it has undoubtedly succeeded in igniting an urgent and necessary conversation.