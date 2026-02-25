Assi Box Office Collection Day 6: Taapsee Pannu’s social drama sees a sharp dip, total stands at Rs...

Taapsee Pannu’s latest release, Assi, directed by Anubhav Sinha, is facing a tough run at the Indian box office. Despite tackling a deeply relevant and disturbing social issue, the rising cases of sexual violence against women, the film has struggled to pull audiences to theatres. Within six days of its release, Assi has managed to collect Rs 6.17 crore nett in India, falling short of expectations for a socially driven courtroom drama backed by a prominent cast and production house.

According to trade reports, the film opened on a modest note and has been unable to gather strong momentum since.

Assi Box Office collection day-wise

As per Sacnilk.com, Assi earned Rs 1 crore on its opening day. The film saw slight growth over the weekend, collecting Rs 1.6 crore each on day two and day three. However, the numbers dropped sharply during the weekdays. On day four, it brought in Rs 70 lakh, followed by Rs 85 lakh on day five. Early estimates suggest that on day six, the film collected Rs 42 lakh nett in India.

So far, the total stands at Rs 6.17 crore. The film reportedly had 1410 shows with an average occupancy of just 6.5 per cent, a clear indication of its slow theatrical performance.

Anubhav Sinha calls Assi the ‘future of Hindi cinema’

Even as the numbers remain underwhelming, director Anubhav Sinha has stood firmly behind the film’s vision. In a recent interaction with PTI, he clarified that Assi is not based on one specific case but is a reflection of multiple real-life incidents that share a similar pattern.

“In my view, this cinema (referring to films like Assi) is the future of Hindi cinema. These are the films that will run the engine, that will make the other mainstream cinema. I call it the other mainstream cinema as this is the real mainstream cinema as it is their story, it’s happening a kilometre around us,” he said.

Sinha believes that films rooted in everyday realities represent the true mainstream, as they mirror issues unfolding in society rather than offering pure escapism.

About Assi: Story and cast

In Assi, Taapsee Pannu plays a lawyer navigating a complex and emotionally charged legal battle. The film centres on Parima, portrayed by Kani Kusruti, a married woman in Delhi who is abducted and sexually assaulted by a group of men. The narrative follows the traumatic aftermath, focusing on the police investigation and the courtroom proceedings that unfold.

The film features a strong ensemble cast including Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub, Manoj Pahwa, Seema Pahwa, Kumud Mishra and Revathy. Naseeruddin Shah, Supriya Pathak and Seema Pahwa appear in special roles. Assi is produced by T-Series along with Anubhav Sinha’s Benaras Mediaworks.

While box office numbers remain modest, the film’s theme continues to spark conversation, raising questions about whether socially intense dramas can thrive in today’s theatrical landscape.