By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Assi Day 4 Box Office Collection: Taapsee Pannu’s film fails to pass Monday test, earns Rs…
Assi Day 4 Box Office Collection: Taapsee Pannu’s film fails to pass Monday test, earns Rs...
After the critically acclaimed collaborations Mulk and Thappad, Taapsee Pannu and director Anubhav Sinha reunited for Assi, a gritty social drama that delves into the rising cases of rape in India. The film opened to positive reviews from critics, but its box office journey has begun on a slower note. According to the latest update from Sacnilk, Assi witnessed a dip in collections on its first Monday in theatres, earning Rs 64 lakh on Day 4.
*This copy is getting updated.*
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.