Assi Day 4 Box Office Collection: Taapsee Pannu’s film fails to pass Monday test, earns Rs...

After the critically acclaimed collaborations Mulk and Thappad, Taapsee Pannu and director Anubhav Sinha reunited for Assi, a gritty social drama that delves into the rising cases of rape in India. The film opened to positive reviews from critics, but its box office journey has begun on a slower note. According to the latest update from Sacnilk, Assi witnessed a dip in collections on its first Monday in theatres, earning Rs 64 lakh on Day 4.

