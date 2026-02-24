  • Home
  • Entertainment
  • Assi Day 4 Box Office Collection: Taapsee Pannus film fails to pass Monday test, earns Rs...

Assi Day 4 Box Office Collection: Taapsee Pannu’s film fails to pass Monday test, earns Rs…

Assi Day 4 Box Office Collection: Taapsee Pannu’s film fails to pass Monday test, earns Rs...

Published date india.com Published: February 24, 2026 7:04 AM IST
email india.com By Ayush Srivastava email india.com twitter india.com
Assi Day 4 Box Office Collection: Taapsee Pannu’s film fails to pass Monday test, earns Rs...

After the critically acclaimed collaborations Mulk and Thappad, Taapsee Pannu and director Anubhav Sinha reunited for Assi, a gritty social drama that delves into the rising cases of rape in India. The film opened to positive reviews from critics, but its box office journey has begun on a slower note. According to the latest update from Sacnilk, Assi witnessed a dip in collections on its first Monday in theatres, earning Rs 64 lakh on Day 4.

*This copy is getting updated.*

About the Author

Ayush Srivastava

Ayush Srivastava

Ayush Srivastava is a passionate Sub Editor at India.com and is currently part of the entertainment team with a strong grasp on South cinema, Bollywood, and Hollywood. With more than 3 years of experi ... Read More

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.